Attorney General Donovan & Secretary Condos to Vermonters: Your Right to Vote Will Be Protected

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Attorney General T.J. Donovan and Secretary of State Jim Condos today released guidance outlining the state and federal laws that prohibit voter intimidation and harassment. In the guidance, Attorney General Donovan reminds Vermonters that voter intimidation and harassment are illegal and that his office stands ready to protect our democracy.

“It is a crime to intimidate or interfere with a Vermonter’s right to vote at the polls,” said Attorney General Donovan. “The Attorney General’s Office will enforce the laws as necessary to ensure that all Vermonters are able to peacefully exercise their fundamental right to vote without disruption.”

Voters should not fear for their safety when voting. Vermont law protects voters from intimidation, harassment, and other forms of interference while exercising their fundamental right to vote. Prohibited conduct under Vermont law also includes efforts to remove, destroy, or otherwise hinder mail-in ballots.

“The right to vote is sacred, enshrined in our Constitution,” said Secretary Condos. “I believe all Vermonters will conduct the voting process with civility as is our Vermont tradition, rather than echoing the divisiveness we are hearing nationally. We will work with our state and federal partners to ensure no voter experiences harassment or intimidation at the polls. As a state we are better than that.”

If you feel that you are experiencing harassment or intimidation at the polls, please alert your town clerk or other presiding officer.

A copy of the guidance can be found here.

Last modified: October 5, 2020

