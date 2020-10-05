A Prodigal Cat’s Tale
A furry feline’s epic journey of coming home to where he belongsPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children who leave the confines of their home will, in one way or another, always come back because of the inherent desire for love, companionship, and safety. And this also applies to cats like Sonic, who after being free to experience how it is to be wild, eventually realized he wanted to return to his home. Where Is My Home? is the story of Sonic’s epic journey, against all odds, to return to where he truly belongs. It is based on a true story as written by author Joan Romney Groves.
A retired elementary school counselor of 23 years, Joan Romney Groves, a recipient of the 2004 Utah School Counselor of the Year Award, wants children to read true and real stories. It is her belief that stories like the one of Sonic are a great way for kids to learn how to be empathetic and develop good character. And she knows kids, inside and outside of the school, as a mother of 6 and a grandmother of 28.
Sonic’s story is one that can soften even the hardest hearts of stone. The cat, after being given a chance to be wild, quickly realized home is where he belongs. He battled 30 miles of hunger, cold, bad weather, vehicles, people and other wild animals while experiencing loneliness and fear. Sonic’s journey is unbelievable, and the reader will cheer this amazing cat on every page flip.
This story of the prodigal cat is one that both kids and adults will enjoy and learn from. This book was the Pacific Book Awards 2020 Winner of Children’s Picture Books 6 and Older.
