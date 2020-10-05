Walter Cabell Shooting Range Opens for Sighting In October 17, 18

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says its Walter Cabell Shooting Range in Woodbury will be open for hunters to sight in their rifles on Saturday and Sunday, October 17 and 18.

Shooters will be required to follow all rules including range rules and current COVID-19 guidelines. A range safety officer will be on site to assist users and ensure rules are adhered to. The range will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Prior to the public hours there will be a sight in seminar for new hunters led by Fish and Wildlife Department staff starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Please preregister for this seminar at https://tinyurl.com/gr9csxh.

The Walter Cabell Shooting Range was developed by Fish and Wildlife at the Buck Lake Green Mountain Conservation Camp. Every year approximately 500 students attend summer camp here and use the facility to obtain their hunter education certificates. The range provides a safe, accessible and environmentally friendly shooting opportunity for campers.

“Vermont has some of the safest and most conservation-minded hunters anywhere,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. “They need a publicly accessible place where they can sight in their rifles and practice their shooting skills.”

This range is located at 1051 Buck Lake Road in Woodbury, Vermont, and it includes several lanes and benches with an overhead shelter, side berms, a backstop and a small parking area. Target backstops are at 15, 25 and 50 yards.

All current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including wearing a mask and social distancing as much as possible. Please refrain from attending if you feel sick or have been exposed to COVID-19.

More information about the range can be found on Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com.

For Immediate Release: October 2, 2020

