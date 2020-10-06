HERO Marketing follows Inc 5000 debut by making the Adweek 100 Fastest Growing Agencies--including West Coast Top 10
This recognition would be thrilling at any time, but it's especially sweet in 2020! My partner, Richard Bumgarner, and I are honored and humbled to be included on this prestigious list. Amazing!"SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HERO Marketing Makes Debut on Adweek 100: Fastest Growing, Including Top 10 Fastest Growing US Agencies in the West Latest recognition follows Agency's Appearance on the 2020 Inc. 5000
NEW YORK, October 5, 2020– Today, Adweek ranked HERO Marketing as no. 51 in its annual Adweek 100: Fastest Growing feature. The agency also came in at #8 on the list’s Top 10 Fastest Growing US Agencies in the West. Fastest Growing honors the 100 top agencies and 10 top solution providers — large and small, from all over the world — whose industry presence is on the rise. Accepting entries from every agency and solution provider category, this distinction is awarded to those organizations that have achieved exceptional growth over the past three years. This is the first year that solution providers have appeared on the list.
"This recognition would be thrilling at any time, but it’s especially sweet in 2020! My partner, Richard Bumgarner, and I are honored and humbled to be included on this prestigious list. We believe it’s a testament to our decision to do things differently—like choices for clients, no timesheets, a work anywhere (even before the shelter-in-place) model, and honesty and integrity in all we do,” Lyn Rundell, Co-Founder & CEO, HERO Marketing.
Complete results of Adweek 100: Fastest Growing, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.adweek.com/agencies/adweek-presents-the-100-fastest-growing-agencies-and-10-solution-providers-of-2020/ and in the October 5th issue of the award-winning Adweek magazine. Featured organizations include holding companies, independent agencies, both global and regional focused, as well as organizations providing industry services across the spectrum from mobile to lead-gen.
“2020 has been a challenging year, but these agencies and solution providers have shown how innovation breeds success,” says Jeffrey Litvack, Adweek’s chief executive officer. “Everyone in the advertising community can learn something from their examples.”
“The only constant in advertising is change,” added Lisa Granatstein, Adweek’s editor, svp, programming. “The best way to see where the industry is headed is to see who’s leading the pack, and Adweek 100: Fastest Growing always has a few surprises.”
On Thursday, October 15, 2020, Adweek will celebrate these companies at the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing virtual event.
About HERO Marketing, LLC
Minority-owned HERO Marketing has provided data-driven, integrated marketing services to national brands such as H&R Block, Men's Wearhouse, Kaiser Permanente, and Dun & Bradstreet since 2012. They believe the key to their success is in the measurable value they bring to their clients' marketing programs—along with a level service that used to be commonplace with agencies, but which is now quite unusual. And it seems to be working. All of HERO's clients came to them because they have worked with them before, they know someone on the executive team, or via a referral.
To learn more, visit https://www.heromarketing.com
More about Adweek
Methodology
The 2020 Adweek 100: Fastest Growing is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating a minimum revenue level by 2017.
About Adweek
Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek’s award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of more than 6 million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their job better.
For more information on Adweek 100: Fastest Growing, visit https://www.adweek.com/agencies/adweek-presents-the-100-fastest-growing-agencies-and-10-solution-providers-of-2020/
