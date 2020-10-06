Methanol as a Fuel for India's Inland Waterways - 8 October
EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Methanol as a fuel for India’s Inland Waterways” webinar organized by the Methanol Institute (MI) will take place on October 8, 2020, at 1700HRS (IST).
This webinar will feature speakers Commander Praful Tayal (Former Chairman, Central Inland Water Transport Corporation (CIWTC)), Sebastian Verhelst from Lund University, and Bengt Ramne from ScandiNAOS AB.
As India looks to strengthen the country’s energy security by diversifying its energy products, methanol has been recognized as a strategic alternative fuel. The country has made domestic production of methanol a focus to embrace and align with self-reliant policy or Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Methanol can be readily produced in India from a variety of feedstocks like coal and biomass.
This webinar will focus on how methanol can work to modernize India’s ports and fast track waterways. The 2016 National Waterways Act marked the start of a massive project to move more freight and passengers along India's intricate inland waterways. Methanol can support this vision of Government of India (GoI) by being a fuel that could reduce inland shipping's impact on the ecosystems of rivers and improve air quality around rivers, while protecting the livelihoods and quality of life of many communities that live along India's rivers.
For more information, and to register for the webinar, click HERE.
Ms Prakriti Sethi
