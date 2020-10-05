VT Fish & Wildlife Help and Services are Available

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department issued a reminder that its office locations are closed to the public because of the pandemic, but that help and services are still available.

“Our office staff are working primarily from home at least until January because of concerns about COVID,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. “People who need assistance are urged to check our website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com), call us on the phone, send us an email, or use regular mail.”

Licenses can be purchased on the department’s website, and license agents are available throughout the state.

Answers to most questions, including about this year’s new deer hunting rules, can also be found on the department’s website.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s contact information:

License Center 802-828-1190 or ANR.FWLicensing@vermont.gov Warden Service 802-828-1483 Hunter Education 802-828-1193 or HunterEducation@vermont.gov Other information 802-828-1000 or ANR.FWInformation@vermont.gov

U.S. Postal mail:

Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2 Montpelier, VT 05620-3702

VT Fish & Wildlife License Center 1 National Life Drive, Dewey Building Montpelier, VT 05620-3208

For Immediate Release: October 2, 2020

Media Contact: Commissioner Louis Porter 802-828-1454; Louis.Porter@@vermont.gov