Rare, unusual mosaic tabletop tile by Roy Lichtenstein (American, 1923-1997) brings $36,900 at Neue Auctions, Sept. 26th

Mosaic tabletop tile by Roy Lichtenstein (American, 1923-1997), executed in 1950, hand-set, unsigned and framed in walnut, measuring 14 ½ inches by 16 ¼ inches ($36,900).

Early 20th century Roycroft Ali Baba bench featuring a plank seat retaining bark to the underside and presented on a trestle-style base joined by a mortise and tenon jointed stretcher ($17,220).

Stunning 17th century English, Netherlands or Spanish School oil portrait of a Royal or Court Lady, unsigned and unframed, with a panel size of 27 inches by 22 inches ($14,760).

Circa 1880 Regina upright automatic disc box, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with 20 15 ½ inch discs, in fine playing condition, in a cabinet that had been restored and refinished ($9,225).