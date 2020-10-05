Florida Hospital Association Welcomes Mary Mayhew As New President/CEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Florida Hospital Association (FHA) welcomes Mary Mayhew as its President and Chief Executive Officer.
"Mary is the ideal person for this critical role at a pivotal time in health care," said FHA Board Chair Aurelio M. Fernandez, III, president and CEO of Memorial Healthcare System. "From her hands-on leadership approach to her deep knowledge of health care policy, Mary will be a most forceful advocate for our hospitals, our patients and hundreds of thousands of health care workers who are on the front lines caring for Floridians each and every day."
"Florida has depended on our hospitals and their clinical teams to guide and support the State's response to this unprecedented pandemic. Our hospitals have been on the front lines caring for COVID patients, responding to critical health care needs, and supporting their staff and communities," said Mayhew. "I am honored to join the FHA as president and CEO to secure statewide commitments for our hospitals and health systems to effectively meet the health care needs of Floridians now and into the future. We stand at the ready for the next emergency."
Mayhew most recently served as Secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA). Selected by Governor Ron DeSantis and confirmed by the Florida Senate in May 2019, Mayhew has been responsible for health policy and administration of the state's Medicaid program. Mayhew previously served more than six years as Commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and 11 years as a Vice President of the Maine Hospital Association.
As FHA president and CEO, Mayhew will direct the association's strategy and operations, advocating at the state and federal levels to ensure more than 200 hospital and health system members have funding and resources to continue providing exceptional patient care and community service. Mayhew succeeds Bruce Rueben, who retired in December 2019 after leading FHA for 11 years. Executive Vice President Crystal Stickle has served as Interim President since January 2020.
Mayhew grew up in Pittsfield, Maine, and holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas.
###
Monica Corbett
"Mary is the ideal person for this critical role at a pivotal time in health care," said FHA Board Chair Aurelio M. Fernandez, III, president and CEO of Memorial Healthcare System. "From her hands-on leadership approach to her deep knowledge of health care policy, Mary will be a most forceful advocate for our hospitals, our patients and hundreds of thousands of health care workers who are on the front lines caring for Floridians each and every day."
"Florida has depended on our hospitals and their clinical teams to guide and support the State's response to this unprecedented pandemic. Our hospitals have been on the front lines caring for COVID patients, responding to critical health care needs, and supporting their staff and communities," said Mayhew. "I am honored to join the FHA as president and CEO to secure statewide commitments for our hospitals and health systems to effectively meet the health care needs of Floridians now and into the future. We stand at the ready for the next emergency."
Mayhew most recently served as Secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA). Selected by Governor Ron DeSantis and confirmed by the Florida Senate in May 2019, Mayhew has been responsible for health policy and administration of the state's Medicaid program. Mayhew previously served more than six years as Commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and 11 years as a Vice President of the Maine Hospital Association.
As FHA president and CEO, Mayhew will direct the association's strategy and operations, advocating at the state and federal levels to ensure more than 200 hospital and health system members have funding and resources to continue providing exceptional patient care and community service. Mayhew succeeds Bruce Rueben, who retired in December 2019 after leading FHA for 11 years. Executive Vice President Crystal Stickle has served as Interim President since January 2020.
Mayhew grew up in Pittsfield, Maine, and holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas.
###
Monica Corbett
Florida Hospital Association
+1 850-222-9800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn