National Whistleblower Law Firm Brown, LLC Welcomes Former Law Clerk from 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals

Nationally-acclaimed whistleblower law firm with a track record of high profile whistleblower awards added another lawyer to its formidable whistleblower team.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brown, LLC a litigation law firm led by Former FBI Special Agent Jason T. Brown announced it has added another attorney to its whistleblower law practice. Terence Park joined the firm, coming off a prestigious two-year clerkship for the Federal 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. Brown, LLC with its staff of roughly twenty hard working individuals is a secret powerhouse in the litigation sphere and the clandestine realm of qui tam litigation.

For many consecutive years, the lawyers at Brown, LLC have obtained millions in settlements and judgments in areas of law that include whistleblower litigation and other complex litigation nationwide like collective and class actions involving proper overtime pay, mass torts, and other high-end litigation matters. In addition to protecting whistleblowers nationwide, the firm is presently aggressively litigating collective employee rights matters, and matters involving cancer from the use of Zantac and ovarian cancer from its link to talcum powder.

Over the last few years, Brown, LLC has averaged about one carefully filed and crafted whistleblower lawsuit a month. Brown, LLC has maintained its position as a leading whistleblower law firm, especially in commencing actions under the False Claims Act to address Medicare Fraud and Medicaid Fraud, as well as pursing matters on behalf of SEC Whistleblowers, and under certain state laws such as the California Insurance Claims Fraud Prevention Act and the Illinois Insurance Claims Fraud Prevention Act. The False Claims Act addresses matters when the government is defrauded, and the whistleblower may be entitled to a whistleblower award up to 30% of what is recovered for the taxpayer. Under California Insurance Claims Fraud Prevention Act and the Illinois Insurance Claims Fraud Prevention Act, the whistleblower award may be as high as 50%.

Jason T. Brown the head of Brown, LLC said, "We welcome the addition of Terence Park to our ever-growing team of whistleblower lawyers. We protect whistleblowers. The addition of Mr. Park, adds to the tireless workers who will fight to the end to protect individuals courageous enough to blow the whistle and expose scams in which the taxpayers are ripped off, like systemic Medicare Fraud. Now, more than ever, with billions upon billions sent out during this pandemic it’s critical to hold accountable those that rip off the government."

Mr. Brown is alluding to some of the stimulus monies that have been circulated through the Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”), and emergency disaster loans circulated through the SBA. Brown, LLC has already filed cases under the PPP and is actively investigating matters in which companies are applying for loan forgiveness under the PPP, but failed to use the money in the manner it was purposed. One such example is concealing from the federal government the nature of the advances for commissioned salespeople, and actually charging the salespeople the advances back to the company, so the company essentially keeps the PPP funds and it fails to flow to the employees.

Brown, LLC litigates matters nationwide and has extensive experience and results in complex commercial litigation, protecting whistleblowers and mass torts such as Zantac cancer claims and Talcum ovarian cancer lawsuits and other high-end litigation matters. The whistleblower lawyers at Brown, LLC represent individuals who blow the whistle about fraud against the government under the False Claims Act, companies and individuals who don’t have the investors’ best interest in mind under the SEC Whistleblower program, the Dodd-Frank Act and whistleblower state laws. To read more about the whistleblower practice, please call the firm at (877) 561-0000 or visit the website. To read more about some of the other significant accomplishments of the firm and its other areas of litigation, visit Qui-Tam.Org The firm cautions that past results don't guarantee future successes and this may be considered attorney advertising.

