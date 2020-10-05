Fullbay Announces Repair Shop Owner Appreciation Week
Repair Shop Owner Appreciation Week honors the men and women who own and operate heavy-duty repair shops.
These unsung heroes play a huge role in moving economies forward and we’re thrilled to be able to give them the attention they deserve.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Phoenix, AZ – October 5, 2020] Fullbay, the leading shop management software for heavy-duty repair shops, announced today the first-ever Repair Shop Owner Appreciation Week. Aimed at honoring the men and women who own and operate heavy-duty repair shops, the celebration will run October 5-9, 2020, and be recognized annually during the first full week of October.
— Jacob Findlay, CEO and co-founder of Fullbay
Jacob Findlay, CEO and co-founder of Fullbay, said it’s long overdue to give recognition to repair shop owners. “We celebrate truck drivers and technicians, but we felt that owners deserved their time in the spotlight as well,” Findlay said. “Repair Shop Owner Appreciation Week is a small way of giving back to the amazing people creating jobs and keeping vital equipment up and running.”
Fullbay is celebrating by recognizing a different shop owner each day during the week. The winner’s entire shop will receive a catered lunch, as well as a special present for the owner. Members of the repair community are encouraged to participate by nominating an exceptional shop owner before October 9, 2020, at 8 a.m. PT.
Repair Shop Owner Appreciation Week is part of Fullbay Cares, a program that gives back to the heavy-duty repair community. Since May 2020, Fullbay Cares has donated more than $15,000 to charities supporting the heavy-duty industry and released a free repair shop coloring book for families.
“Running a repair shop is hard work,” Findlay said. “These unsung heroes play a huge role in moving economies forward and we’re thrilled to be able to give them the attention they deserve.”
About Fullbay
Fullbay provides heavy-duty repair shop management software to streamline workflows and improve efficiency. Launched in 2015, Fullbay helps shops increase technician productivity, invoice faster, better manage parts, connect with other applications, and more. By reducing administrative and management tasks that have slowed down shops for years, Fullbay customers have better-run and more profitable businesses. For more information, visit fullbay.com.
###
Matt Stone
Fullbay
+1 6024299019
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn