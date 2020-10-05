GRAND OPENING EXPANSION FOR CONNECT PLUS THERAPY ABA Autism and Behavioral Support Center in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Sunday, October 18th from 1pm-4pm at 1 Allison Drive, Cherry Hill NJ. Sunday, October 18th from 1pm-4pm at 1 Allison Drive, Cherry Hill NJ. Offering a wide range of Social Skills Groups in NJ, PA, FL and more coming soon

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Announcing the new state of the art ABA Autism and Behavioral Support Center in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Connect Plus Therapy (CPT) is “therapy with heart”, providing high quality 1:1 ABA therapy services in home, community and center based. CPT focuses on the overall quality of life for clients and their family, currently serving children as young as 18 months of age through adulthood. The newly expanded 10,000 square foot center will offer continued 1:1 services, playgroups and social skills programming, all under the guidance of Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs).Come meet the team and join the outside socially distanced fun. Grand opening ribbon cutting festivities include; balloon art, pumpkin crafts, music and more. Sunday, October 18th from 1pm-4pm at 1 Allison Drive, Cherry Hill NJ. To schedule your family walk through. We can’t wait to celebrate with you! For more information call 856-827-7631 eve@connectplustherapy.com(Link for walk through here Due to the imminent needs of the Autism community at large and the drastic change in the educational system, Connect Plus Therapy is equipped to offer families a space to support their child in a productive manner for extended periods of time. Connect Plus Therapy is dedicated to working with clients in both a 1:1 format and social group environment. We work together with early intervention teams, special educators, and other related service providers in your child’s life to promote a whole-person approach to treatment.The new clinic is open for clients so they can continue to receive ABA services in more than one setting (home and clinic). Connect Plus is also accepting new clients, through private insurances in NJ, the Greater Philadelphia Area and Southern Florida with more locations scheduled for the coming year.Connect Plus Therapy home, center and community-based ABA services are person centered and family driven. We take the time to do an intensive planning process to focus on the socially relevant goals personalized to your child’s needs.

