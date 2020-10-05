Medical Affairs Global Town Hall: Thurs, Oct 15 10:00 ET
Digital Innovation in Medical Affairs and the Evolution of Field Medical During the Pandemic and Beyond
As Medical Affairs professionals, we have the responsibility to ensure the safe and effective use of medicines, vaccines and medical devices.”GOLDEN, CO, USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) is excited to announce a special, open-access 75-minute Global Town Hall focusing on the challenges arising from the global Covid-19 pandemic and the emerging opportunity for Medical Affairs to provide strategic leadership in the Biopharmaceutical and Medical Technology industries. The Town Hall will take place Thursday, October 15, 10:00-11:15 EST, with free registration required via Zoom at THIS LINK.
— MAPS
Having discussed Evidence Generation and Dissemination at the recent Global Town Hall in the series, the upcoming meeting will be dedicated to additional key Medical Affairs topics including Digital Innovation in MA and the evolution of the Field Medical role during and beyond the pandemic.
Speakers include the following:
CHAIR: Tamas Koncz, CMO, Inflammation and Immunology, Pfizer
SPEAKER: Robert Stevens, VP, Global Head Digital Medical Affairs, Novartis
SPEAKER: Terry Griesing, VP, Head of NA Medical Affairs, Internal Medicine, Pfizer
PANELIST: Eric Mortensen, Head GI Clinical Development, R&D, Janssen Immunology
PANELIST: Liviu Niculescu, SVP, Global Medical Affairs, Bluebird Bio
As Medical Affairs professionals, we are uniquely positioned to engage in meaningful and substantial peer-to-peer relationships with healthcare professionals, but we also have the responsibility to ensure the safe and effective use of medicines, vaccines and medical devices, and bring actionable insights from Healthcare Providers back to our industry. This next chapter of the MAPS Global Town Hall series will further increase MAPS members’ and other participants’ ability to take advantage of this unique opportunity for the benefit of patients.
Garth Sundem
Medical Affairs Professional Society
+1 720-412-9557
email us here