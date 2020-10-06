Volante partners with The Intelligence Factory to bring Artificial Intelligence training to the Asia Pacific region
The partnership provides high-end Artificial Intelligence technology training, re-skilling, and learning solutions for companies across all industries.
Forward-thinking organizations want their employees to be trained to understand AI & the other emerging technology standards that all businesses need to leverage for success in the new digital economy”SAINT LOUIS, MO, USA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volante Asia Pacific Services Pte Ltd, a boutique consulting firm in Singapore, and the Intelligence Factory, an Artificial Intelligence powerhouse headquartered in St Louis, Missouri, announce a partnership to deliver skills-based training as a strategic pathway for achieving Digital Transformation. Through the partnership, Volante is now able to provide insights and guidance for companies in Digital Transformations, infuse organizations with data science practices, and deliver high-level digital skills education and AI workforce training throughout the region. Volante’s focus on Digital Transformation services leverages the Intelligence Factory’s expert teams and experience across all sectors including finance and banking, insurance, oil & gas, technology, automotive, manufacturing, and consumer goods.
“We’re excited to partner with Volante,” said Matthew Lamons, Managing Partner of the Intelligence Factory, “there is a huge need for expert guidance through Digital Transformations. Most companies don’t know how to navigate the process, and very few achieve transformations with measurable ROI without outside help. We’re hyper-focused on helping businesses gain authentic value from transformation.”
“We bring the ability for employees to learn all about applied Artificial Intelligence,” continues Lamons, “supplementing their work experience and giving companies a significant competitive advantage. Forward-thinking organizations want their employees to be trained to understand AI and the other emerging technology standards that all businesses will need to leverage for success in the new digital economy.”
The Partners of Volante agree, “Volante seeks to bring a fresh approach to Digital Transformation. One of the keys for successful implementation is equipping and empowering employees. Training helps transition people into more effective roles and allows companies to maximize their value from each employee. We believe our partnership with The Intelligence Factory will provide best-of-breed Artificial Intelligence technology training, reskilling, and learning solutions for companies across all industries.”
About Volante
Volante is a pioneering consulting firm focused on helping innovative organizations achieve meteoric growth in the Asia Pacific region. Volante is focused on providing technology consulting and advisory services to guide companies through digital transformation, align their organizational strategies for innovation and growth, and help them achieve meaningful, measurable change. Volante strives to understand our client’s operations, competition, and challenges, then provides the tools needed to overcome those challenges and gain an unfair advantage over their competition. We are driven by delivering absolute satisfaction through the success of our clients.
For more information about Volante, please visit: www.volante.asia
About the Intelligence Factory
The Intelligence Factory was established in 2018 to create a single, cohesive Fellowship from all of the top minds in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Assembling a single body of industry experts merges and aligns all of the talent and tools needed to significantly affect every business seeking Digital Transformation and every client with the need for real solutions. It also creates an optimized career path for industry professionals looking to grow and demonstrate their skills and provides opportunities for students making their way through university programs.
For more information about The Intelligence Factory, please visit: www.tif.ai
