Carolina Industrial Agency Earns Sixth City Beat News Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction

MATTHEWS, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Putting clients at the forefront, regardless of their needs, has created a reputation for Carolina Industrial Agency as the area’s go-to company when it comes to insurance. That attention to customer service has earned the agency its sixth consecutive City Beat News Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction.

Winners of the Spectrum Award are based on City Beat News’ independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses and professionals with a track record of top-flight customer service. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Those that earn a 4-star or 5-star rating receive the Spectrum Award.

Carolina Industrial has been providing complete property and casualty coverage for individuals and businesses since 1945. This long legacy of serving the community is far reaching. “We proudly underwrite business and personal lines of coverage for more than 2,500 companies and individuals throughout North Carolina,” says Owner Barry Secrest. He has, in fairly numerous cases, written and managed quite a few clients, spanning well over 30 years.

Run by one of the region’s most experienced brokers, Carolina Industrial offers quality coverage with more than 10 carriers so it can find the best coverage at the best price for each of its clients. “We aren’t limited to one choice,” says Secrest. “And you can also get all your insurance needs handled in one place. We have the most dynamic offerings on the market.”

Of utmost importance to Secrest and the team is providing what he calls “exquisite service.” Any time you call Carolina Industrial, you’ll talk to a real person who lives in your community, not someone in a call center across the country.

“Our staff of agents and customer service assistants emphasize service in a professional and friendly manner at all times,” says Secrest. “We prefer to get to know each customer by name.”

This personalized service is the hallmark of Carolina Industrial. “We give straight-up honest advice,” says Secrest. “’What do I do in a car accident? Do I file a claim for this?’ Those types of questions, as simple as they sound, can have a variety of different answers depending on your situation. No client is cookie-cutter.”

Clients of Carolina Industrial have taken notice of the agency’s priority on customer service and given high praise.

“Barry Secrest and Carolina Industrial are the most professional team I have worked with in their industry,” says Danny Edwards. “Barry knows his business, but more importantly, he has taken the time to get to know my business so he can provide me with the right service. Would recommend him and his team to anyone!”

Andy Jones says, “Ever since being referred to Barry, he’s been very responsive, and his service is impeccable. Carolina Industrial Insurance Agency is an excellent choice and investment for all your insurance needs.”

Nikki Thompson of Nikki’s Tattoo Studio in Matthews, N.C., also highly recommends Carolina Industrial. “I have had a small business for 20-plus years, so I have bought a lot of insurance over time. They really exceeded my expectations. Finding far better coverage than I previously had for less premium. A win-win for sure. Prompt, courteous and professional.”

With client testimonials such as these, it’s evident why Carolina Industrial has earned six straight Spectrum Awards. The company places a priority on each client, and it shows in everything it does.

Carolina Industrial Agency is located at 1905 Rice Road, Suite 111 in Matthews, N.C. For more information, call 704-845-2456 or go online to https://carolinaindustrialinsurance.com/. Visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/CAROLINA-INDUSTRIAL-AGENCY-INC-MATTHEWS-NC. You can also find them on Facebook.

