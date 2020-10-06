TBG Security Announces Participation in CyberXchange the Preeminent B2B eCommerce Marketplace For Cybersecurity Services

Apptega Cyberxchange

TBG Security is showcasing their managed security solutions in Apptega's new cybersecurity marketplace which maps solutions to leading cybersecurity frameworks

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBG Security today announced the availability of its Cybersecurity & Risk Management Solutions available on CyberXchange, the innovative new ecommerce marketplace dedicated to cybersecurity and compliance. For the first time, CIOs, CISOs and IT professionals can find and buy TBG Security's solutions mapped to the major cybersecurity frameworks such as SOC 2, PCI, CMMC, and NIST bringing unprecedented visibility and efficiencies in building their cybersecurity programs.

Built on CyberXchange’s proprietary mapping engine and AI platform called Harmony, TBG Security's solutions are available now at: https://cyberxchange.apptega.com/company/tbg-security.

According to a recent study by PwC, 91% of all enterprises are following at least one cybersecurity framework, which mandates hundreds of requirements to quickly satisfy by sorting through a flood of 5,000+ disjointed security products and services currently on the market. Until CyberXchange, there was no easy way to find a product or service mapped to a specific framework requirement leading to massive over-expenditures, vendor overload, and inefficiencies. CyberXchange’s underlying technology maps the world’s leading cybersecurity products with over 10,000+ framework requirements giving B2B buyers a new efficient way to filter and buy the products and services they need more efficiently than any other approach.

TBG Security’s Comprehensive Compliance Programs

In todays constantly changing compliance landscape with multiple states and countries rolling out new laws at a record pace, meeting the requirements of regulations like California’s Consumer Protection act (CCPA), GDPR, 23 NYCRR 500, NY SHIELD Act, is getting increasingly resource consuming and complex. Trying to manage all these requirements and monitor your overall compliance posture is challenging for even the most seasoned compliance organizations. For these reasons, TBG Security has created an offering to address all your compliance requirements. Leveraging our Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) platform we can harmonize all these requirements and provide a holistic view of your overall Compliance posture.

“We’re thrilled to be a CyberXchange partner to help IT professionals more easily evaluate and purchase TBG Security's solutions in a new and innovative way,” said Kevin Gorsline, COO. “Our customers/clients include industries and/or size descriptions, and CyberXchange gives us tremendous national exposure and reach to buyers seeking our solutions mapped to industry frameworks. This is something every IT professional will get value from.”

“We’re excited to welcome TBG Security onto the CyberXchange platform to provide a completely new way for anyone searching for great cybersecurity products and services to quickly evaluate and buy TBG Security's solutions,” said Armistead Whitney, CEO of CyberXchange. “Through our unique mapping engine and AI platform, CyberXchange delivers the power of relevancy and choice for any buyer and budget – from big brands to verified emerging providers – all within a simple UI experience. TBG Security joining CyberXchange gives B2B customers an exciting new way to find and experience their solutions."

CyberXchange is holding a live world premiere launch event on Tuesday, October 6th at 2pm EDT. To attend the live event or watch a recording, register here.

About TBG Security

TBG Security is a leading provider of information security and risk management solutions for fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies. TBG designs and delivers cyber security solutions to work in harmony with existing operations. Companies depend on TBG services in areas including risk management, security policy, security strategies for compliance, business continuity, network security, managed services, network and application penetration testing and incident response planning and testing.

About CyberXchange

CyberXchange from Apptega is the first B2B ecommerce marketplace dedicated to cybersecurity. CyberXchange connects organizations of all sizes with verified vendors and products that map to a desired cybersecurity framework to address the ever-changing threat landscape and solve compliance challenges. Started in 2020, CyberXchange is based in Atlanta, GA and includes hundreds of solutions from top category leaders and emerging providers. For more information, visit: https://cyberxchange.apptega.com.

