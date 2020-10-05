Graj + Gustavsen is reimagining and re-positioning CAPEZIO for a new generation of consumers

CAPEZIO Taps Graj + Gustavsen as Exclusive Global Licensing Agency

G+G LICENSING announces that is has been engaged by CAPEZIO for brand positioning and category extension initiatives as its exclusive licensing agency.

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept 2020, Graj + Gustavsen is reimagining and re-positioning CAPEZIO for a new generation of consumers and is pursuing brand-right and market-right pathways to extend the 130-year-old dance brand into new products, experiences, and audiences in line with market and consumer trends of fitness, self-expression and demand for authenticity.

The new positioning was created to inspire and empower everyone to dance, perform, and express themselves — beyond the stage into a world of dance infused and inspired products, experiences and inspiration for everyone who loves to move.

“CAPEZIO’s legacy as a dance brand is incredibly inspiring as we think about market trends of fitness, movement, creativity, and changing needs for dressing for everyday functionality, comfort, and style.” says Scott Todd.

“We’re thrilled to be working with G+G to update our positioning and extend our brand into new categories and audiences.” says CAPEZIO EVP/Board of Directors Anthony Giacoio.

The new CAPEZIO positioning will be introduced to the market in the fall of 2020.

For information regarding CAPEZIO licensing opportunities contact Scott Todd at Scott@ggny.com

About Capezio

CAPEZIO was founded in 1887 by Salvatore Capezio as a shoe repair shop and ownership has remained with descendants of Salvatore ever since. After creating custom pointe shoes for a Russian dancer, the Capezio name earned global recognition. Since then CAPEZIO has been worn by performers like Madonna, Beyoncé and Maddy Zeigler. CAPEZIO is the most recognizable dance brand in the world and uses this position to advocate for others to dance through The Capezio Foundation and Dance Award founded in 1957.

About Graj + Gustavsen

The Company Behind The Company™

G+G is a growth and value focused think tank and brand transformation agency. We work with businesses large and small to rethink, reimagine, and reinvent in line with where consumers and markets are headed, for sustained growth and relevancy. G+G combines rigor with creativity, looking for the Aha! moments that reveal the truth of your brand – and the authentic ownable position it can hold. By bringing a future vision to life, all stakeholders can see where things are headed before investment is made in rollout. Our three divisions, tailored to specific client needs, provide unique pathways to purpose and profitability: G+G Branding, G+G Licensing, G+G Ventures.

About G+G LICENSING

G+G’s Licensing Division blends 30 years of brand, consumer, and retail expertise with its track record of creating award winning and successful brand extensions and licensing programs including HGTV HOME®, Food Network Kitchen®, Timberland PRO®, Brooks Brothers Red Fleece®, Field & Stream®, Harley-Davidson Black Label®, and Levis Denizen®.