Youth Injured in Gorham UTV Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 October 5, 2020

Gorham, NH – On the afternoon of Sunday, October 4, 2020, a 12-year-old girl from Massachusetts sustained serious injuries when the rented utility terrain vehicle (UTV) that she was riding in rolled over.

At approximately 1:20 p.m., personnel from the Gorham Fire Department were notified that a young patient was in need of assistance at the intersection of the Presidential Rail Trail and Smitty’s Trail. Responders located the party, provided first aid, and transported the patient to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment of a significant hand injury.

This incident was subsequently investigated by a responding NH Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer. The investigation revealed that the injured party was a passenger in the involved vehicle, which had been operated by a family member. It is believed that the crash occurred on Smitty’s Trail on the outskirts of Jericho Lake State Park. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

