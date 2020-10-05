1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success
1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success includes Celebrated Entrepreneurs from all walks of life.WINNETKA, IL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1 Habit Press Launching the Largest Book Ever Published on Entrepreneurial Habits, Featuring 300 Entrepreneurial Habits from 150 Contributors.
Co-Authored by Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley
Thursday, October 1, 2020 (Los Angeles, CA) – 1 Habit Press, Inc. is pleased to announce on October 16, 2020; the company will launch the World’s largest book on Successful Entrepreneurial Habits called 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success. The book is Co-Authored by Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley with contributions by some of the most successful Entrepreneurs on the Planet.
This 800 page book will become an instant classic and the Road Map to operating at the highest level in your entrepreneurial endeavors. It will be available in 39,000 locations worldwide between bricks and mortar and online outlets. 1 Habit Press is publishing the book in Paperback, Hardcover, eBook, and Audiobook formats.
1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success includes Celebrated Entrepreneurs from all walks of life, including:
Sharon Lechter - New York Times Bestselling Co-Author of Rich Dad Poor Dad
Frank Shankwitz – Founder of the Make–A–Wish Foundation
Joe Theismann - Super Bowl Winning Quarterback
Prescott Ellison - Grammy Award-winning drummer
Brian Smith - Founder of UGG Boots
Rob Angel - Creator of Pictionary
Chuck Liddell - Hall of Fame Mixed Martial Artist, Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champ
Don “The Dragon” Wilson - Martial Arts Action Star, 11-times Pro Kickboxing World Champion
Les Brown - Motivational Speaker, Author
Bas Rutten - Retired professional Mixed Martial Artist
Alec Stern - Co-Founder of Constant Contact
Kevin Sorbo - Producer, Director, Lead Actor in Hercules, The Legendary Journeys
Kerry Gordy - Multi-Platinum Music Producer
Paul Logan - Actor, Producer, Writer, Fitness Superstar
Marla Gibbs - Actress, 5 time Emmy Nominee, Golden Globe Nominee
Gary Lockwood - Star of 2001: A Space Odyssey, and the Star Trek pilot episode
Steven Samblis, the creator of the 1 Habit book series, stated… “In times of great need, companies like ours must be on a mission to offer easy to digest knowledge to help people maintain their journey towards success. Entrepreneurial Success has never been more important than it is today. Though large in scale, one only needs to find 1 Habit in this book and apply it - to change their lives forever. If you apply five Habits, you may just change the world!”
Order the book from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/HabitTM-Entrepreneurial-Success-Life-Changing-Turbo-Charge-ebook/dp/B08HKX3GTL
1 Habit Press is honored to be joined in 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success by Featured Contributor, Dr. Kim Martin DC.
As a natural health care provider with over 23 years in private practice, Dr Kim Martin has found that the
most important thing that people want is to be heard especially about their health. she has designed a
1:1 online platform that is customized and addresses areas like auto-immune, blood sugar, anxiety,
stress, thyroid, and gut issues. “ Health is not taken seriously until sickness show up”
Dr. Kim Martin DC can be reached for interviews or comments at
North Shore Health Solutions, Dr. Kim Martin DC (847) 715-9060
Kim Jacobs Martin
North Shore Health Solutions Ltd
+1 847-715-9060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn