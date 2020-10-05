Asthma & Allergies are a growing problem in young children in the US
There is a 1 in 5 chance a child will suffer from asthma & allergies. Dust mites, pollen, & dander in a child's sleep environment contribute to these diseases.BARNSTABLE, MASSACHUSETTS , USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asthma and Allergies are a growing problem in young children with asthma being the leading chronic disease in children in the USA according to the Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America - aafa.org/asthma-facts . There is a 1 in 5 chance a child will suffer from asthma & allergies at some stage in their lives. Dust mites, pollen, and pet dander in a child's sleep environment are contributors to these diseases, and did you know that more than 96% of American homes have dust mites?
Many crib mattresses on the market claim to be anti-allergy or hypoallergenic but without the testing and proof to back up these unsubstantiated marketing claims. That is until now. The Pure Zees crib mattress became the world's first to be certified asthma and allergy friendly® meaning that it is part of a leading product testing and certification program owned by the Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Ireland (ASL). What this scientific certification means is that the mattress has been tested and proven in its effectiveness against allergens and irritants known to cause asthma & allergies. The fact that a newborn can spend up to 14 hours a day in direct contact with their mattress is reason enough to say that the baby mattress is probably the most important purchase consideration for any new parent to be. That a parent can be reassured by this certification is extremely beneficial and helpful when buying baby nursery products. The Pure Zees baby mattress is not just for parents concerned with asthma & allergies, but for all parents that wish to give their babies a healthier sleep environment.
The asthma and allergy friendly® certification program was created by AAFA & ASL - asthmaandallergyfriendly.com/USA to help people make better informed decisions when it comes to buying products for a healthier home. They test household products against strict standards and if they pass their tests they earn the certification mark. Some well known brands that are part such the certification program are:
• Dyson (Humidifiers, Air Cleaners, Vacuum Cleaners)
• 3M (Air filters)
• Samsung (Air purifier)
• Rabbit (Air cleaners)
• LG (Air cleaners, Washing machines)
• Benjamin Moore (Paints)
• Tarkett's Flooring (Flooring)
• Owens Corning (Insulation)
Pure Zees wanted to be different to other baby mattress manufacturers and be in the position to say wholeheartedly that all their claims are proven and true, and even better still, by one of the world’s leading advocacy organizations AAFA alongside its leading European scientific testing house partner ASL. Pure Zees truly believe that their crib mattress has gone through more testing than any other on the market to ensure that a baby will be sleeping on a healthier and safer baby mattress.
Due to the thoroughness of all the certification tests, and both the European & US baby mattress safety tests, it took Pure Zees nearly two years to finally arrive at a fully certified baby mattress that they can confidently claim gives babies a healthier start to life by reducing exposure to allergens and irritants that can normally be present in their sleeping environment.
Pure Zees is new to the USA but they already have thousands of happy parents and babies in Europe who invested in their baby mattress and who now have a confidence and peace of mind that they have given their babies a healthier start in life by decreasing their exposure to known asthma and allergy triggers which could possibly affect them negatively for the rest of their lives.
The main features of the Pure Zees crib mattress are:
1 - Anti-dust mite using a non-chemical physical barrier method. No unnecessary dust mite killing treatment chemicals that could affect a baby's health are used.
2 - A non-chemical physical barrier method that keeps the mess out. No antimicrobial biocide treatments used as these are known to damage living organisms.
3 - Inherently flame retardant with no nasty or dangerous fire retardant chemicals necessary. Tested to both US & EU Fire Safety Standards.
4 - 100% Waterproof while still breathable for a baby’s skin due to an advanced microporous material.
5 - Comfort cover made of a special micro-filament fabric designed to wick away the moisture and allow for quicker drying thanks to the ability for air to move in and around. Not zipped but elasticated for major practicality when wash and care of mattress is required.
6 - Designed without quilting or raised edges which are the most prominent areas for gathering of dust and lint.
7 - Super lightweight at 11 lbs for easy turning and rotating.
8 - Passed the VOC Chamber Test for detection of harmful & toxic chemicals.
Available online at purezees.com for $239
Learn more about Pure Zees and their amazing sleep innovations for infants at: www.PureZees.com
