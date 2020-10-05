Onsite Utility Services Named to the 50 Fastest Growing Companies of the Year for 2020
DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onsite Utility Services Capital has secured its reputation as a national leader in energy efficiency solutions by earning a place on the esteemed Silicon Review 50 Fastest Growing Companies of the Year 2020.
"Being named to the list is a huge milestone for us," says Fritz Kreiss, Onsite’s founder and CEO. "As we celebrate this win, we hope to continually build on this accomplishment and optimize our approach to energy solutions for many years to come. And with our new Clean Air as a Service program, we are in excellent position to continue leading the industry.”
Onsite Utility Services Capital (OUS Capital) provides innovative energy efficiency solutions for buildings, facilities, school and institutions across America through its Energy Savings as a Service platform, which delivers energy efficiency upgrades that reduce a client’s overall energy costs but without requiring them to make any up-front investment.
That service platform has now expanded to include Clean Air as a Service. Powered by Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI), Clean Air as a Service works inside a building’s HVAC system to rob the hydrogen from airborne pathogens like the coronavirus from the building’s air stream, which in turn kills those viruses and makes the air cleaner and healthier for building occupants.
And as airborne particles are reduced, odors are eliminated, and HVAC run times that normally would need to keep operating to circulate with the outside air are lowered, resulting in as much as a 30% reduction in energy costs.
“Clean indoor air is no longer an option for hotels, nursing homes, schools, grocery stores, casinos, and so many other property types,” says Kreiss. “To deal with the new COVID reality, these building operators must have some method to reliably provide safer and healthier indoor air. We have made this possible for every building or facility through the Clean Air as a Service program.
Now, building and facility operators can get the clean air solution they need without risking any of their own capital. There is simply no easier, faster or more sensible way for a building or facility to get the clean indoor air solution they need in today’s COVID environment.”
More information about OUS Capital’s Clean Air as a Service program can be found at www.onsiteutilityservices.com/clean-air-as-a-service or by emailing info@ouscapital.com.
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency for businesses and institutions nationwide through innovative solutions that lower energy consumption, reduce energy spend, and increase profits. The company’s exceptional and experienced staff of energy experts help clients accomplish their energy efficiency objectives through their Energy Savings as a Service and Clean Air as a Service programs. They can be reached at 844-768-7227.
Fritz Kreiss
