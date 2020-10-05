Lipstick Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Lipstick Market 2020 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2026”

Talking about Lipstick, it is one of the essential lifestyle products, which anyone can afford. It is mainly used to enhance beauty. Almost all women are now using beautifying products. Various factors tendency in posting the image on different social media platforms, increasing urbanization, and improvement in lifestyle are gradually boosting the usage of such products. As with different types of makeup, this product is typically, but not exclusively, which used by women. The use of such product dates back to around the 15th century.

In most of the developed countries, demand for lip products has gone up significantly. The reason behind this is the growing number of employed women in these countries. Another primary driver which is positively affecting the product market is the growing demand for this product among college going girls and younger consumers. For instance, in the years 2014, more than 14 million used this product in the United Kingdom. On the other side, people’s inclination toward online beauty product websites will also drive this market.

This product mare has witnessed massive demand in recent years and will increase more in the coming years. The maximum share of this lip product is constituted by the women form age group between 20-40. The reason is increasing consciousness about appearance. The report indicates the Global Lipstick Market is expected to reach 10700 million USD in the year 2023. In 2017, the market value was USD 6600 million. On the other hand, the CAGR will be 8.4 percent during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation of the Product

The World Lipstick market has been segmented based on Type, Application or End-users and Regions. Based on the type, the market has segmented into Shimmer, Gloss, Matte, Lip Stain, Sheer, and others. The report indicates the demand of matte lip product is growing at a faster raster other types of products as it offers some add-on benefits. Based on application, it has segmented into 10 to 20, 20 to 30, 30 to 40, 40 to 50 and above 50. The ager 20 to 30 held the highest revenue share in 2017 and will continue to drive the growth in the coming years.

Geographical Segmentation of the Product

The Global Lipstick Market has been segmented into some major regions and countries. The regions are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries who are influencing the market are United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Russia, China, Southeast Asia, Japan, India, Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. China, India, and Japan are expected to provide a massive growth to the Asia Pacific market. The reasons behind these are the fast-changing lifestyle and growing income of people in these countries. This region will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Latest Industry News

In January 2019, the leading consumer product manufacturing and selling company Avon Products Inc partnered with Rappi Inc, a leading on-demand service provider. With this, the company has enhanced the availability of its more than 100 products, including lip products to its customers in Columbia, Brazil, Sao Paulo, Medellin, and Bogota.

