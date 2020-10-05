ATV Accident on Rockingham Recreation Rail Trail

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Rob McDermott (603) 271-3361 October 5, 2020

Fremont, NH – On October 3, 2020, at approximately 1:20 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a single ATV accident on the Rockingham Recreation Rail Trail in Fremont, NH.

Jessica James, 37, of Warwick, RI, had been operating a four-wheeler with passenger Christopher M. Baldwin, 38, of Tyngsborough, MA, on the Rockingham Recreation Rail Trail, when she failed to navigate around a barrier, causing the ATV to accelerate off trail and roll down an embankment. Both sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries, James was transported to Exeter Hospital in Exeter, NH, while Baldwin was transported to Elliot Hospital Manchester, NH. James and Baldwin were not wearing helmets at the time of the incident. The accident is being investigated by New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers. The primary cause of the accident appears to be operator inexperience and speed.

Fremont Police Department along with Raymond Fire Department and Exeter ALS assisted Conservation Officers at the scene.

Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always wear appropriate safety gear, slow down, and operate within their capabilities.