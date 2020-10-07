Macrosoft Surpasses 250 Quadient Inspire Certifications

Macrosoft partners with Quadient for CCM services

PARSIPPANY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Macrosoft is pleased to announce that it has exceeded over 250 Quadient Inspire Certifications. Macrosoft has worked in the CCM (Customer Communications Management) software space for over ten years. In 2019 the company evaluated the plethora of solutions available in the market and made a determination that Quadient Inspire is the leading platform. Based on Quadient’s (formally GMC Software) market position Macrosoft established a Solution Delivery Partnership and committed to becoming the strongest most reliable platform enabler.

“When we made the commitment to a single platform, rather than serving all CCM solutions, we made the decision to become the most knowledgeable in the market, this began our certification journey.” Said Dr. Ronald Mueller, CEO of Macrosoft. “Now less than 24 months later we have our own in-house (US and International Based) training centers with propriety curriculum to ensure our people and processes are the best in the world. We never stand still and never stop learning.”

Inspire, the award-winning platform from Quadient, the award-winning platform, enables organizations to create and deliver personalized, compliant customer communications across all digital and traditional channels, from one centralized hub. Macrosoft is the leader in effectively implementing this solution driving the highest return on investment in the shortest time possible.

“Our Certifications span three countries and 75+ developers.” Said Allen Shapiro, Managing Director, CCM Solutions. “Our team holds certifications in eight different areas of the platform, but our primary focus in the core four: Designer, ICM, Interactive and Scaler with growing emphasis towards Dynamic Communications and InspireXpress

Designer: Creating a fully functional workflow that includes styles, tables, handling text flowing and setting up variable page selection. Expanded to external design objects and styles, global variables, advanced text flowing while generating a table of contents for the designed document.

Inspire Content Manager (ICM): Installation as a service with specific options, user group management, and individual user accounts, user rights management, setting up password policies, as well as content versioning and working with approval states.

Interactive: Creating Master Templates enabling business users to own and manage content and personalize communications for customers.

Scaler: A cloud-enabled automation solution used to manage the entire production environment from a single dashboard. Provides scalable and fault-tolerant support for on-demand and batch communications.

“Since attaining Silver Delivery Partner status with Quadient, Macrosoft Inc. has become our fastest growing partner, adding over 250 certifications across 75 world-wide Inspire developers. On average they are adding 6 fully certified developers every quarter and have become a trusted partner.”

Gregory Park, VP Customer Success, Quadient

Macrosoft Inc

Macrosoft a specialty software design, development, and consulting company that has a powerful combination of 25 years business experience and cutting-edge technological expertise provides clients best-in-class solutions in software development projects. Macrosoft specializes in Quadient Inspire Support Services with the best in class tools and have an ironclad testing process.