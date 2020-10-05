Maryland Motorists Should be Alert for Deer

October 5, 2020

Fall Breeding Season Has Deer on the Move

Photo by Freddi Weiner

Deer mating season is right around the corner and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources urges motorists to be on the lookout for these large animals as they increase their activity in search of partners. Other wildlife are also more active as they search for food going into the winter months.

“Deer significantly increase their daily movements in search of mates during the mid-October through November breeding season,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “Unfortunately, this increase results in more interactions with motorists on Maryland’s roads. Drivers should be especially alert from dusk to dawn when these animals are most active.”

Motorists are reminded to: