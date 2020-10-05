Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,590 in the last 365 days.

Maryland Motorists Should be Alert for Deer

Fall Breeding Season Has Deer on the Move

Photo of group of deer

Photo by Freddi Weiner

Deer mating season is right around the corner and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources urges motorists to be on the lookout for these large animals as they increase their activity in search of partners. Other wildlife are also more active as they search for food going into the winter months.

“Deer significantly increase their daily movements in search of mates during the mid-October through November breeding season,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “Unfortunately, this increase results in more interactions with motorists on Maryland’s roads. Drivers should be especially alert from dusk to dawn when these animals are most active.”

Motorists are reminded to:

  • Be particularly attentive in the early morning and evening periods.
  • Gradually brake to avoid hitting a deer; do not swerve as this may cause you to lose control of your vehicle.
  • Slow down if a deer crosses the road ahead. Deer often travel in groups and others may be nearby.
  • Stay alert and slow down in areas where deer crossing signs are posted. These indicate locations of frequent deer activity.
  • Watch the shoulder of the road. Be alert for deer standing along the shoulder, as they may suddenly move onto the road. Slow down and sound your horn to scare them away.

You just read:

Maryland Motorists Should be Alert for Deer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.