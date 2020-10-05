Maryland Motorists Should be Alert for Deer

Fall Breeding Season Has Deer on the Move
Photo by Freddi Weiner
Deer mating season is right around the corner and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources urges motorists to be on the lookout for these large animals as they increase their activity in search of partners. Other wildlife are also more active as they search for food going into the winter months.
“Deer significantly increase their daily movements in search of mates during the mid-October through November breeding season,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “Unfortunately, this increase results in more interactions with motorists on Maryland’s roads. Drivers should be especially alert from dusk to dawn when these animals are most active.”
Motorists are reminded to:
- Be particularly attentive in the early morning and evening periods.
- Gradually brake to avoid hitting a deer; do not swerve as this may cause you to lose control of your vehicle.
- Slow down if a deer crosses the road ahead. Deer often travel in groups and others may be nearby.
- Stay alert and slow down in areas where deer crossing signs are posted. These indicate locations of frequent deer activity.
- Watch the shoulder of the road. Be alert for deer standing along the shoulder, as they may suddenly move onto the road. Slow down and sound your horn to scare them away.