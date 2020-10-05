Goodwill for Hard Times: 2020 Community Outreach Awards

Oct 5, 2020

By: Melaina Lewis, Senior Manager, Communications, FMI

In difficult times, it can feel more challenging to find glimmers of inspiration or positivity. To practice more mindfulness, I recently started listing out three things that bring me happiness or make me feel grateful every day. While my opinion may be biased, I have a great deal of appreciation for the food industry and the various acts of generosity that food retailers perform for their communities.

Our Community Outreach Awards highlight the oft-unmentioned goodwill of grocers that serve and shape our communities. This awards program showcases the good that grocery stores across the country are doing in local communities. From neighborhood improvement programs to youth development and hunger relief programs, the stories of grocery stores contributing to the communities they service are truly exemplary.

FMI is excited to kick-off the 2020 Community Outreach Awards as a way of tipping our hat to the longstanding food retailer tradition of serving as cornerstones in their communities and noted supporters of neighborhood civic action.

We invite grocers to share the various ways they are doing good by submitting an entry in any of the four categories of the Community Outreach Awards. Our categories include:

Youth Development Programs: Events and activities focusing on education, employment, job readiness, mentoring or tutoring

Programs Addressing Hunger: These include food drives, food bank donation programs, commitments to increase access to fresh food in underserved areas

Neighborhood Health Improvement Programs: Such as blood drives, health related runs/walks, sustainability and nutrition education