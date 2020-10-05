Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biopharmaceutical Logistics Industry
Description
Understanding the market, on-going changes, and future aspects are of paramount importance when it comes to expanding the business from global to bigger scales. This report on the global Biopharmaceutical Logistics market is a full set of data required by any market player to understand the market's movement. Two basic points that need attention are technologies used and applications, which define the market's overall skeleton, followed by the details about the key strategizes adopted by the players and the reason behind their successful run. The report will survey the global Biopharmaceutical Logistics market starting from 2020 to 2025 and mentioning the market's per year growth rate.
Principal market players are always active as they are always sincere towards ensuring their positions and success. This report covers the working strategies and positions of the companies working in the market and improves outlook. This report will pave a secure path for developing business players and help in surviving the intense competition.
Key market players
FedEx Corporation
Ceva Logistics
Amerisource Bergen Corporation
Panalpina Group
Kuehne + Nagel International
XPO Logistics, Inc
United Parcel Service
Deutsche Post DHL Group
DB Schenker
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
Based on the Type:
Air Shipping
Sea Shipping
Road Shipping
Rail Shipping
Based on the Application:
Cold Chain Logistics
Non-cold Chain Logistics
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Highlights of the Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market
Historical and current scenario
Trends and developments
Market forecast
Price analysis and forecast
Porter’s five forces analysis
SWOT analysis
Value chain analysis
Table of Content
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segmentation
1.3 Research Objectives
1.4 Research Methodology
1.4.1 Research Process
1.4.2 Data Triangulation
1.4.3 Research Approach
1.4.4 Base Year
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth
1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections
1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices
1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy
1.6 The Covid-19 Impact on Biopharmaceutical Logistics Industry
1.7 COVID-19 Impact: Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Trends
2 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Quarterly Market Size Analysis
2.1 Biopharmaceutical Logistics Business Impact Assessment - COVID-19
2.1.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Size, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026
2.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Quarterly Market Size 2020-2021
2.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis
2.3.1 Drivers
2.3.2 Restraints
2.3.3 Opportunities
2.3.4 Challenges
....
7 Company Profiles
7.1 FedEx Corporation
7.1.1 FedEx Corporation Business Overview
7.1.2 FedEx Corporation Biopharmaceutical Logistics Quarterly Revenue, 2020
7.1.3 FedEx Corporation Biopharmaceutical Logistics Product Introduction
7.1.4 FedEx Corporation Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments
7.2 Ceva Logistics
7.2.1 Ceva Logistics Business Overview
7.2.2 Ceva Logistics Biopharmaceutical Logistics Quarterly Revenue, 2020
7.2.3 Ceva Logistics Biopharmaceutical Logistics Product Introduction
7.2.4 Ceva Logistics Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments
7.3 Amerisource Bergen Corporation
7.3.1 Amerisource Bergen Corporation Business Overview
7.3.2 Amerisource Bergen Corporation Biopharmaceutical Logistics Quarterly Revenue, 2020
7.3.3 Amerisource Bergen Corporation Biopharmaceutical Logistics Product Introduction
7.3.4 Amerisource Bergen Corporation Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments
7.4 Panalpina Group
7.4.1 Panalpina Group Business Overview
7.4.2 Panalpina Group Biopharmaceutical Logistics Quarterly Revenue, 2020
7.4.3 Panalpina Group Biopharmaceutical Logistics Product Introduction
7.4.4 Panalpina Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments
7.5 Kuehne + Nagel International
7.6 XPO Logistics, Inc
7.7 United Parcel Service
7.8 Deutsche Post DHL Group
7.9 DB Schenker
7.10 C.H. Robinson Worldwide
