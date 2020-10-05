Storopack presents color paper padding made from 100% recycled paper

Sustainable and in color

/EIN News/ -- Metzingen, Germany, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco-friendly packaging material with outstanding cushioning properties: packaging specialist Storopack is expanding its PAPERplus® Papillon product portfolio and is now offering this paper cushioning, which is made from 100% recycled paper offering optimal protection, in a variety of colors. Customers from a whole host of industries can choose from a broad selection of colors – white, black, red, blue, pink, yellow, green, and kraft – with customized colors also available on request. As such, PAPERplus® Papillon not only provides customers with reliable protection of the goods ordered, but also an unforgettable unpacking experience thanks to brightly colored paper cushioning made from 100% recycled paper.

“Thanks to its special, patented shape, our PAPERplus® Papillon paper cushioning offers optimal protection for small and medium-sized shipping goods. It’s suitable for filling voids, wrapping products, and boasts large volume at a low weight,” explains Paul Deis, PAPER Product Manager at Storopack. The cushions nestle themselves around the products in the box, thus ensuring reliable protection of the shipping goods.

Exceptionally Eco-Friendly Packaging Material

The brightly colored PAPERplus® Papillon paper cushions are not only made from 100% recycled materials, but can also be fully recycled themselves, making them part of the materials cycle for paper. Disposing colored PAPERplus® Papillon papers into your local recycling program reduces the use of primary raw materials. Storopack only uses uncoated paper and ink that can be easily removed by means of deinking during the recycling process. Another option to recycle colored PAPERplus® Papillon papers is to reuse them multiple times.

Leonie Storz Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH +49 7123 164-227 leonie.storz@storopack.com René Jochum Communication Consultants GmbH +49 711 9 78 93-35 jochum@cc-stuttgart.de