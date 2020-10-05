Maness Veteran Medical Awarded Two 5-Year BPAs on the MSPV 2.0 (Med Surge Prime Vendor) Program
MVM Brings Rock Tape and EcoVue to our Nation's Veterans
Maness Veteran Medical has been the best partner I could have asked for, fighting for our brand daily!”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maness Veteran Medical (MVM) is proud to announce their recent BPA (Blanket Purchase Agreement) awards for the MSPV 2.0 Program (Med Surge Prime Vendor Program), awarded through the VHA (Veterans Health Administration), active December 1, 2020.
Awarded off the Physical Therapy solicitation, to MVM, are 8 RockTape products. MVM is thrilled to bring these highly sought after products to our nation’s veterans. The world's best kinesiology tape, RockTape is Water Resistant, Latex Free, has 180% Stretch for Full Range of Motion, and is 97% Cotton, 3% Nylon. MVM received a tremendous amount of requests for RockTape from veterans and physical therapists alike at the VA, and at the NVSBE show in Nashville. CEO Johnathan Maness proposed to have these products added to the MSPV to effectively fulfill an overwhelming need. The VA agreed and added 8 line items, granting VA clinicians and patients access to these game changing products.
Awarded to MVM off the Operating Room solicitation, are 18 phenomenal and highly used products, including Safersonic Probe Covers, HR Pharmaceuticals Surgilube Surgical Lubricant, EcoVue Ultrasound Gel, and HR Lubricating Jelly.
These products are more crucial now then ever as they are offered in single use options with infection control in mind. Gone are the days of 5 L vats of ultrasound gel and refillable bottles. Manufactured in the US, EcoVue Ultrasound Gel is rapidly becoming the nation’s standard for its viscosity and clarity in scanning.
MVM proudly carried 50 products on the MSPV-NG Program and currently carries these stellar products on the MSPV Bridge. The MSPV is a mandatory purchasing program for the VAs streamlining the process while offering top notch products at the best prices.
Maness Veteran Medical continues to grow, adding partners and employees weekly. The mission remains the same, ensuring every veteran has access to cutting edge products. If you are a manufacturer interested in growing your product sales to the VA and DoD, reach out to MVM today, as we are a proven and trusted source in the federal marketplace.
