YouSolar Secures $1.07 Million In Oversubscribed Crowdfunding Raise

Campaign for YouSolar’s PowerBloc™ solar-plus-battery whole-home power solution generates 500+ customer pipeline for the new reliable, resilient nanogridSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YouSolar Inc., creator of the PowerBloc™ independent home solar-plus-battery nanogrid, announced today it has closed $1.07 million of equity crowdfunding and generated a pipeline of 500+ new customers in the U.S. The company’s wildly successful 90-day campaign on StartEngine.com was oversubscribed beyond the $1.07 million federal offering limit of Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) and at least 68 investors have signed up to become customers.
The company also welcomed Rick Hoskins to the YouSolar Board of Directors. Rick is a Director at residential solar company Powur and former Managing Director at Genstar Capital.
YouSolar is among only 13% of companies who have launched a Reg CF campaign on StartEngine and raised more than $1 million.
The PowerBloc™, designed to provide primary power to homes and businesses and allow people to power their lives reliably with solar energy, comes to market at a time when it’s needed more than ever. As climate threats like hurricanes and wildfires continue to challenge the reliability of utility power, and emerging markets still lack reliable electricity, the PowerBloc™ couples solar and batteries to completely replace the need for outside energy sources. The PowerBloc™’s modular plug-and-play design also allows for easy and quick installation.
YouSolar Founder and CEO Arnold Leitner and his team set out to help people in Northern California power their homes independently after devastating wildfires caused widespread grid outages in 2013. Increasingly frequent and dangerous wildfires, storms and other extreme weather exacerbated by climate change have presented an unprecedented market for YouSolar's whole-home power technology. The PowerBloc™ can make all the difference for those defending their home from a wildfire, especially if they depend on electric well water pumps.
“The YouSolar team has worked hard to build the ultimate solar+battery system for the home or business,” YouSolar CEO Arnold Leitner said. “Our successful crowdfunding campaign allows us to deliver clean, reliable PowerBloc™ systems to more people in California and neighboring states. Looking ahead, we plan to expand further and serve international markets, and we will need to further capitalize the company.”
About YouSolar
YouSolar is the innovative clean-energy company that created the PowerBloc™, a revolutionary solar-plus-battery system for the home or business that delivers resilient and clean power for a modern world. The highly efficient PowerBloc has ample power to run an entire house or business, including high-demand appliances such as air conditioners. The PowerBloc™ uses a patented modular power architecture that allows seamless integration of solar, utility and backup generator power. Its proprietary power electronics are super-lightweight and compact. The PowerBloc™ aims to democratize power and deliver impactful technology to fight climate change. To learn more visit us at YouSolar.com.
