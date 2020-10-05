Jaidah Group selects JustPerform solution to help move to SAP Analytics Cloud
Platform provides fast, easy and cost-effective means of financial process planningSINGAPORE, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Apricot, creators of the AI-based cloud platform JustPerform for Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and planning, has today announced a significant account win, with prestigious Qatari-based organisation Jaidah Group deploying the platform across the company’s Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) division.
The project will automate Jaidah Group’s FP&A processes using SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) for Planning and it will cover all of Jaidah Group’s diverse business interests. JustPerform will be used to create a fast, efficient and cost-effective roadmap for moving the organisation’s data into SAC, based around the platform’s ability to generate customer specific unique business processes and project-specific code.
“We are thrilled to work with a company like Jaidah Group, that has such a long and impressive history across multiple industries and has always looked to capitalise on the latest technologies to drive innovation,” said Shameek Bhushan, Chief Growth Officer at Red Apricot.
JustPerform will be deployed across several processes within Jaidah Group’s finance department as the organisation moves to automate their FP&A. These include revenue planning, manpower planning, operating expenditure, capital expenditure planning, financial statements including P&L, balance sheet and cash flow, as well as other income and expense planning.
Jaidah Group ‘s digital transformation will see the company move away from an existing system based on the use of spreadsheets, automating financial functions by moving them into SAC.
Asif Ali, Group Chief Financial Officer for Jaidah Group, said of the deployment:
“We were initially impressed by Red Apricot's Process Definition solution JustPerform, as it follows a unique and innovative approach for SAP Analytics Cloud for Planning & Digital Boardroom adoption. Like Jaidah Group, Red Apricot looked at the current options available in their industry, and sought to improve upon them by producing something new and innovative. JustPerform's ability to automate Process Modelling and Deployment to SAC is revolutionary and having consulted with our Group Executive Director Mohammad Jaidah, we both have great confidence in Red Apricot’s ability to drive Jaidah's digital transformation in FP&A."
