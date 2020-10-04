New Mexico COVID-19 update: 189 new cases, totaling 30,477 – two additional deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 189 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

47 new cases in Bernalillo County

22 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

7 new cases in Curry County

46 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

12 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

8 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

21 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Sunday reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 892.

Previously reported numbers included four cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, one in Grant County, one in Santa Fe County) and four cases that have been identified as out-of-state residents (one in Lea County, three in Sandoval County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 30,477 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 6,878 Catron County: 9 Chaves County: 1,346 Cibola County: 445 Colfax County: 39 Curry County: 908 De Baca County: 1 Doña Ana County: 3,634 Eddy County: 911 Grant County: 131 Guadalupe County: 34 Harding County: 1 Hidalgo County: 102 Lea County: 1,523 Lincoln County: 223 Los Alamos County: 35 Luna County: 445 McKinley County: 4,355 Mora County: 7 Otero County: 279 Quay County: 76 Rio Arriba County: 404 Roosevelt County: 304 Sandoval County: 1,405 San Juan County: 3,388 San Miguel County: 103 Santa Fe County: 1,081 Sierra County: 49 Socorro County: 115 Taos County: 148 Torrance County: 80 Union County: 31 Valencia County: 604

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324 Otero County Prison Facility: 286 Otero County Processing Center: 163 Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 35 Lea County Correctional Facility: 51 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 91 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 17,270 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Aristocrat Assisted Living in Las Cruces Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Rio Rancho Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Brookdale Santa Fe Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs Good Life Senior Living in Lovington Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Heartfelt Manor in Roswell Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque Lovington Healthcare in Lovington Mission Arch Center in Roswell MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho Princeton Place in Albuquerque Ramah Adult Care in Ramah Raton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Raton The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup Retirement Ranches in Clovis Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque San Juan Center in Albuquerque Silver City Care Center in Silver City Sunset Villa Nursing Home in Roswell Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque Village Retirement Community in Roswell The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.