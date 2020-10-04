Suspect Sought in Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 900 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the 900 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:30 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect gave a note to the cashier, demanded US currency, and motion as if to have a firearm. The cashier complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.