WCCR Warns Against Negotiation on Maritime Borders with Lebanon while Hezbollah Holds Power

Eastern Mediterranean Gas Fields

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Council of the Cedars Revolution cautions the US against mediating the maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon in the Mediterranean Sea until such time as the grip of Hezbollah on Lebanon’s government is removed.

“With Hezbollah still in power in Lebanon, any oil and gas discovery off the coast would be under the de facto control of Iran,” said WCCR Secretary General Tom Harb. “Hezbollah would dictate which companies would be allowed to exploit those resources, which would strengthen the terrorist organization immeasurably.”

“Hezbollah has never complied with UN Security Council Resolution 1559, calling on it to disarm back in 2004,” stated WCCR National Director, John Hajjar. “Until they live up to their previous international agreements, there should be no new negotiations.”

“The speaker of Lebanon’s parliament, Nabih Berri, an ally of Hezbollah who heads the Amal movement, is trying to use this framework agreement to forestall any future sanctions the US may impose on corrupt Lebanese politicians, including those sanctions imposed on outgoing Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, a long time Berri ally,” added Sheikh Mohammad Hajj Hassan, leader of the Free Shi’a movement. “The US should not reward corrupt politicians by giving them a chance to engage in further corruption through control of offshore oil.”

“Only a free Lebanon should be the negotiating partner with the US and Israel,” continued WCCR Lebanese Director Regina Kantara. “While Lebanon is still under the thumb of Hezbollah, there should be no negotiations. On the other hand, a free Lebanon should be brought under the umbrella of the Abraham Accords in order to make peace with Israel and join a new and prosperous Middle East free from terrorist domination. But until the power of Hezbollah in Lebanon is broken, that remains a distant dream.”

WCCR remains committed to a peaceful Lebanese future free from the domination of both Iran and Syria. Breaking the power of Hezbollah is the key to this long desired outcome.