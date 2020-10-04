1 Habit Press Launching the Largest Book Ever Published on Entrepreneurial Habits.

Chineme Noke, 1 Habit™ for Entrepreneurial Success Contributor

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thursday, October 1, 2020 (Los Angeles, CA) – 1 Habit Press, Inc. is pleased to announce on October 16, 2020; the company will launch the World’s largest book on Successful Entrepreneurial Habits called 1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success. The book is Co-Authored by Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley with contributions by some of the most successful Entrepreneurs on the Planet.

This 800-page book will become an instant classic and the Road Map to operating at the highest level in your entrepreneurial endeavors. It will be available in 39,000 locations worldwide between bricks and mortar and online outlets. 1 Habit Press is publishing the book in Paperback, Hardcover, eBook, and Audiobook formats.

1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success includes Celebrated Entrepreneurs from all walks of life, including:

Sharon Lechter - New York Times Bestselling Co-Author of Rich Dad Poor Dad

Frank Shankwitz – Founder of the Make–A–Wish Foundation

Joe Theismann - Super Bowl Winning Quarterback

Prescott Ellison - Grammy Award-winning drummer

Brian Smith - Founder of UGG Boots

Rob Angel - Creator of Pictionary

Chuck Liddell - Hall of Fame Mixed Martial Artist, Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champ

Don “The Dragon” Wilson - Martial Arts Action Star, 11-times Pro Kickboxing World Champion

Les Brown - Motivational Speaker, Author

Bas Rutten - Retired professional Mixed Martial Artist

Alec Stern - Co-Founder of Constant Contact

Kevin Sorbo - Producer, Director, Lead Actor in Hercules, The Legendary Journeys

Kerry Gordy - Multi-Platinum Music Producer

Paul Logan - Actor, Producer, Writer, Fitness Superstar

Marla Gibbs - Actress, 5-time Emmy Nominee, Golden Globe Nominee

Gary Lockwood - Star of 2001: A Space Odyssey, and the Star Trek pilot episode

Steven Samblis, the creator of the 1 Habit book series, stated, “In times of great need, companies like ours must be on a mission to offer easy to digest knowledge to help people maintain their journey towards success. Entrepreneurial Success has never been more important than it is today. Though large in scale, one only needs to find 1 Habit in this book and apply it - to change their lives forever. If you apply five Habits, you may just change the world!”

1 Habit Press is honored to be joined in 1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success by Featured Contributor, Chineme Noke:

Chineme Noke has a long career as a Corporate Lawyer, Success Coach, International Award-Winning Author of Special Hidden Talents, Company Director at Solicitors in Local Government and Special Hidden Talents, and an Online Entrepreneur. Her expertise is in all round Obstacle and Challenge obliteration - with ease. She does this by dealing effectively with what she calls the mountains and molehills that success seekers encounter in their daily lives, by following her seven-step action plan. She is the founder of the Unstoppable Bizpreneurship program and the Unstoppable Shepreneurs private fb group. Chineme is an International Literary Award Winner, a multiple Amazon best-selling Author, and the author of the soon to be published "Unstoppable Shepreneurs: Become An Emboldened and Empowered Woman, Live An Exceptional Life and Leave Your Legacy."

Chineme Noke can be reached for interviews or comments at:

Tel: 44 7974 228 432 (cell) / 44 20 8902 4351 (landline)

E: hello@chinemenoke.com

@ChinemeNoke – social media



About 1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success:

What separates struggling small business owners from the powerfully rich? CEO’s who seems to have everything working in their favor. They both embody Entrepreneurial Spirits, but one has superior HABITS. Little shifts from mindset to management skills can create stronger leadership, increased revenue, and ultimately serve a bigger impact.

To achieve unimaginable business success and financial wealth, you must change your Habits to reach the upper echelons of Entrepreneurship. You must develop a Positive Habitual Entrepreneur Mindset, a way of thinking that comes from learning the best Entrepreneurs’ vital Habits.

1 Habit™ for Entrepreneurial Success brought together some of the greatest Entrepreneurial Minds on the Planet and asked them each two simple questions. What is the 1 Habit that had the most significant impact on your life? What was the 1 un-Habit you needed to get rid of to clear your pathway to success? This book is the result. All you need is 1 Habit to change your life forever!

For more details: www.1Habit.com

About 1 Habit Press, Inc:

1 Habit Press is a vertically integrated media company with a focus on the development of human potential.

Our main business is publishing the 1 Habit book series. We believe that just 1 Habit can change your life forever. The series is built around the theme of Habits. In each book, Contributors share the 1 Habit that has served them the greatest in life and why this Habit has been so important.

Our books cover a spectrum of needs from 1 Habit For a Thriving Home Office to 1 Habit to Beat Bullying. We have published six books in the last year and have another 25 in the works for release in the next 24 months.

With the book series and other projects, we embark on a journey to discover where greatness and peak human potential comes from. As we do, we share this knowledge through many forms of media, from Movies, Books, TV Shows, Podcasts, and much more.

About Steven Samblis:

Steve is six times bestselling author in 18 months, the creator of the bestselling 1 Habit book series and founder of 1 Habit Press, Inc.

About Forbes Riley:

Forbes Riley mesmerizes audiences with her authentic, inspirational style that is second to none. Often referred to as Oprah meets Tony Robbins, she transports, transforms, and transfixes audiences from 100 to 10,000. A health and fitness expert, Forbes has generated more than $2.5 billion in sales and was inducted into the National Fitness Hall of Fame.

