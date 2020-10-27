Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
‘The Only Hope’ marks the release of Ravi R Naik's second book

Ravi R Naik

Author Ravi R Naik

The only hope Book poster

The book's title — The only hope will be Ravi R Naik's second novel and 3rd book overall. His last release was The New D Street which was a suspense thriller.

1000's of philosophies does not change you, the change should begin within you”
— Ravi R Naik
BANGALORE, INDIA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The book's title — The only hope — and its cover were revealed by the author on Monday. It will be Ravi R Naik's second novel and 3rd book overall. His last release was The New D Street which was a suspense thriller.

The only hope is a love story set in the style of 1994. The story is about an orphan boy who suffers from glossophobia; he can't talk to strangers or in public places. He finds it hard to stay in an orphanage and escapes to find a better place in his life. He meets a Christian girl in an unknown village and becomes her best friend. He speaks to her, but not to any other villagers. Things are not, however, what was expected. Half of the villagers migrates to another place for work, and they take the boy with them. The boy has to leave his favourite place and his only best friend. After many years, however, he meets her and here how the story takes its turn.

Not only does it have a love story, but it is also filled with humour, message and relatable Indian characters — something common to all his scripts. The test readers gave a phenomenal response in a draft release

The ebook and paperback is now available for purchase on Amazon kindle and amazon US and UK. The indian print book will be available online from post-release date.

Author Ravi R Naik is an Indian Writer and Script supervisor from India. He graduated from Swami Vivekananda Degree College, Mahabubnagar. He started his career as a Blogger, Quality Analyst and later founded Beesquare Media Inc., in 2020.

