Governor’s Office – Flag Order – Flags to fly at half-staff in memory of lost firefighters, first responders as part of Fire Prevention Week

Posted on Oct 3, 2020 in Latest News, Press Releases

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. This action, during Fire Prevention Week, is to honor the memory of firefighters and first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice to save and protect our citizens, homes, and communities.

“Our first responders—firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical technicians and lifeguards—step into harm’s way every day to help keep our community safe. This year, they have faced ever more difficult challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic and a higher risk of fire. We honor their bravery and sacrifices,” said Gov. David Ige.

