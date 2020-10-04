New Guide To Yacht Charters Shows Consumers What They Need To Know
With yacht rentals increasing in popularity, especially with first-timers due to COVID-19, this quick-read guide will inform you of what you needMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More and more affluent consumers are looking to the high seas for safe vacation options in a COVID-19 world. What do you need to know before you charter a yacht? A new quick-read Yacht Charter Rental Guide from Private Jet Card Comparisons provides you a helpful primer to renting a yacht of any size.
Covered in this yacht charter guide from Private Jet Card Comparisons:
How many people can you have on your yacht rental?
Where are the best places to cruise?
What type of vibe do you want?
What are the amenities?
What are your dining options?
What are the options for your itinerary?
Does your itinerary make sense?
Can you bring pets?
What happens if there is a breakdown or weather interferes?
What happens to your money between when you send it and when you cruise?
How far in advance should you contact your yacht charter broker?
What else do you pay for besides the yacht rental?
Where should your voyage start and end?
How do you stay in touch while at sea?
How do the payments work?
What’s the standard gratuity for the crew?
Who’s in charge?
How much does a yacht rental cost?
How big do superyachts get?
Can you visit a yacht before chartering it?
Private Jet Card Comparisons is the leading authority on private aviation solutions, providing readers insightful articles on private jet charter, fractional ownership, jet cards, and memberships. This guide to yacht rentals is a natural extension of serving its website readers with helpful, no-nonsense travel information written for sophisticated consumers.
