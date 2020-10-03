Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) for final paving of Ainaloa Roundabout

Posted on Oct 3, 2020 in Highways News, Main, News

HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be closing a single lane of Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) at its intersection with Ainaloa Boulevard for the final paving of the Ainaloa Roundabout. The closure will take place daily on the following schedule:

  • Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4 – 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 5 though Friday, Oct. 9 – 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 11 – 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Puna motorists are advised that the closure may take place in either the Hilo or Pahoa bound lane depending on the area the contractor is working on. Electronic message boards have been posted leading up to the work zone. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and observe the 35-mph construction speed limit.

All work is dependent on existing weather conditions. Closures Monday through Friday may be intermittent (occur any time in the previously identified time range). The Ainaloa Roundabout is anticipated to be completed in early 2021.

###

