News Release VSP-Williston

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A104138

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10/03/2020, 1250 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 108 Smuggler’s Notch

ACCUSED: Robert Lee

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newcastle, ME

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police received several calls of a tractor trailer unit stuck at Smuggler’s Notch on route 108 in the town of Jeffersonville. The operator of vehicle, Robert Lee ignored and passed several clearly posted signs advising that tractor trailer units are not permitted. Troopers were able to guide the operator back towards the Stowe where he was later issued a ticket and grounded by the Department of Motor Vehicles for operating under a false logbook.

Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

802-878-7111

Giancarlo.Digenova@vermont.gov