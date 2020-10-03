News Release VSP-Williston
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A104138
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10/03/2020, 1250 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 108 Smuggler’s Notch
ACCUSED: Robert Lee
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newcastle, ME
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police received several calls of a tractor trailer unit stuck at Smuggler’s Notch on route 108 in the town of Jeffersonville. The operator of vehicle, Robert Lee ignored and passed several clearly posted signs advising that tractor trailer units are not permitted. Troopers were able to guide the operator back towards the Stowe where he was later issued a ticket and grounded by the Department of Motor Vehicles for operating under a false logbook.
