Thumb Sucking, Nail Biting & the Coronavirus
ISRAEL, October 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The book Dana's Finger Is Set Free was published 20 years ago and has so far helped dozens of children rid themselves of their thumb-sucking habit. The book’s main character, Dana, is a mother herself, struggling to wean her children off their various bad habits.
The recently released book Dan Nails It - The End of Nail Biting, which pairs off with Dana’s Finger is Set Free, is making its way in the world and has recently reached No. 1 in Amazon’s free downloads in certain categories. The book helps children quit the addictive habit of nail-biting.
Children can usually be weaned off their habit of thumb sucking, yet for adults who carry their nail-biting habit into adulthood, it usually becomes an everlasting situation.
Nowadays with the Coronavirus, it is highly recommended, by all nations affected by the virus, to not touch your face, especially your nose or mouth. Constantly putting your nails in your mouth can contribute to you catching the disease!
As far as we are aware, sucking one's thumb can initially appear and develop with the fetus - during the time of pregnancy. For some infants, this behavior continues after birth. Sucking their thumb becomes their remedy for tiredness, fear, boredom, illness and at a later stage provides comfort for any anxiety or when going through an adaptation period, for example, the first day at a new school or if moving to another city, etc. However, from the age of four and onwards, it is not only recommended but is in fact advisable to start weaning the child off this habit to avoid imminent problems as well as any future ones. Therefore, breaking the habit of thumb sucking is not only important but also necessary and essential, since it can interfere with children’s daily lives, hindering them in all areas of life.
The book Dan Nails It - The End of Nail Biting addresses a problem shared by many children.
Dan has been biting his nails ever since he can remember. Whenever he experiences fear, anxiety, or is faced with a new situation, he is unable to control his habit.
The book provides life-changing tools to help get rid of a nail-biting habit in particular, or any bad habit, in general.
In this period of the Coronavirus where it is essential to limit contact with your face, thumb-sucking should be limited as much as possible or even completely eliminated.
Reviews for Dana's Finger Is Set Free:
• “In the book, Dana's Finger Is Set Free, Vered Kaminsky addresses a problem that virtually every parent and child face - the sucking of the child’s thumb.
Sara Bat-Or illustrates it very nicely. It is a book that every parent and child should read or have the book read to the child.”
• “The story is interesting and fun to read, the message is significant and perhaps even lifesaving. Sucking your thumb can lead not only to crooked teeth but to unwanted future behavior, such as the need to put something in one’s mouth, perhaps cigarettes…In the story, the young child fails to give up her habit of thumb sucking. Then her mother thinks of an idea that may work. And it does. It is an idea that other parents will want to adopt.”
• “I liked the careful way you framed the story and the issue of thumb sucking. That careful approach is very likely to appeal to children as well as adults.
Reviews for Dan Nails It - The End of Nail Biting:
• “The book will help children stop their nail-biting. It will also be enjoyed by kids who do not have this trouble. Additionally, children can use the logical step-by-step advice described in this book for other bad habits as well. Besides a good story, the book has attractive illustrations, as well.”
• “People who obtain the book can also write to receive a free chart that will aid them in resolving their difficulty. In the story, Dan bites his nails to give him comfort. He could not find a way to stop doing so. Then, he asked his mom for help and she gave him a very logical step-by-step.
Vered Kaminsky
Vered Kaminsky
