Launch of the 2020 Diversity in Black Magazine at http://diversityinblack.com/

Diversity in Black Magazine

A Guide to Empowering the African American Community

A Guide to Empowering the African American Community. Our mission is to educate, inform and uplift the people of the African American community.

USA, October 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are humbled and honored to present to you the 2020-21 edition of the Diversity in Black Magazine.

The publication connects on a personal level with members of the African American community. Our coverage is about you—your lives, your challenges and your aspirations, through the lenses of 9 key initiatives to improve life for African Americans: Civil Rights, Community, Economics, Education, Health, Justice, Mentoring, Politics and Technology. Specifically, we look at the factors for positive change and the leaders that are driving change.

This year we have compiled an African American agenda from information shared by organizations that support the type of reform required to transform the African American community: Joe Biden - Kamala Harris 2020, Congressional Black Caucus, Democratic Party, NAACP, UNCF, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Affordable Care Act, Feeding America and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. Their work proves there is not one road nor one person to lead African Americans to success, there are many. The solution is complex!

http://diversityinblack.com/

Michael
Falker
+1 317-445-4462
email us here

