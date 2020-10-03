Mind Phuc Is The Most Anticipated New Dating App To Launch This Fall
Don't let the name fool you. Phuc (Vietnamese) translates to happiness. The mind is deeply connected to the heart and can guide your actions in a relationship.
As a Therapist, I have used this unique model to help clients gain powerful insight into explaining their past or current relationship and how to achieve relationship success!”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the world of dating apps, Mind Phuc is a new entry and probably its most anticipated one yet. This app is designed to revolutionize the way people perceive online dating. It will focus mainly on the happiness of mind and heart while looking for matches.
— Birgitta V. - Alberta, Canada
[Canada] dated October 3, 2020: Mind Phuc is an all-new dating app that is set to be launched this fall from the Google Play store. With its origin in the Vietnamese word “phuc” meaning happiness, this app aims at matching people by revealing the true desires of their mind and helping them seek happiness and contentment.
The Mind Phuc app comes with a free questionnaire that should be answered duly. These answers are used by the site’s algorithm to determine the best matches suited for a long-term relationship. The questions asked help members seek the kind of partner who will match with them in every possible way.
Members have two options for seeking love on the app. They can begin with a free-to-use portion and access all the basic features that come free of cost. Alternatively, they can choose to upgrade to a paid subscription that unlocks more features and functionalities.
Members can also use Virtual Virtues which is the video chat feature. Members do not need to have a subscription to purchase video packages. The packages start at 1 hour and it can go up to 100 hours in length. Members will also be able to get useful tips and suggestions via push notifications that can ensure the best possible dating results.
A VIP ‘Jump the Line’ Card is also available to members that allow people to boost their profile and stay at the top position in the area for 30 minutes. All proceeds that will come from this purchase will go to a charity group chosen by the members.
Those who will like to know more about this new mind related dating app should make it a point to follow them on social media by finding mind_phuc for Twitter and Instagram, and mindphucdating for Facebook.
About Mind Phuc
Mind Phuc is the new dating app that is about to be launched from Google Play this fall. This app is specifically designed to help people seek appealing partners who can help satiate the inner mind's desires. Mind Phuc is accompanied by a set of dating-related questions which has been carefully curated by the moderators to ensure the best-suited matches for everyone.
