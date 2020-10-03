HashRoot is Now Part of the UK Government’s G-Cloud 12 Framework

HashRoot, a Managed Service Provider offering IT Infrastructure & Data Center Management, is now an approved G-Cloud 12 supplier on the UK Digital Marketplace.

CAMBERLEY, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anees T, CEO at HashRoot said, “We are delighted to have been listed on the new G-Cloud 12 framework within the Digital Marketplace of the Crown Commercial Service (CCS). The framework makes it easy for us to serve hundreds of public sector and government organizations in the UK and help them to achieve digital and cloud transformations more quickly and efficiently. HashRoot strives to accelerate innovation in organizations of all sizes to achieve the best possible efficiencies and integrity.”

About G-Cloud 12 and the Crown Commercial Service

G-Cloud 12 is the UK Government’s digital marketplace which brings together the consumers and suppliers of cloud-based services. It’s a CCS procurement framework that allows public sector organizations to procure cloud services from top-notch suppliers.

About HashRoot

HashRoot is a Managed Service Provider specialized in providing Infrastructure Management Service, Cloud Managed Services & Deployments, DevOps & IT Automation and State of Art Security Operations around the globe. With over 12+ years of experience in working with major companies and having Industry class leading certifications on Cloud, DevOps and Security, HashRoot continues to expand its expertise in managing and delivering cutting-edge solutions to more that 80+ countries from 13 global locations.