Sally Larkin Green to be featured contributor of 1 Habit book
Sally Green, of Shelton Connecticut, is a featured contributor in the world's largest book on business Habits called 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success.SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SALLY LARKIN GREEN OF SHELTON, CT IS A FEATURED CONTRIBUTOR
1 HABIT PRESS LAUNCHING THE LARGEST BOOK EVER PUBLISHED ON ENTREPRENEURIAL HABITS, FEATURING 300 ENTREPRENEURIAL HABITS FROM 150 CONTRIBUTORS. CO-AUTHORED BY STEVEN SAMBLIS AND FORBES RILEY
Thursday, October 1, 2020 (Los Angelas, CA) – 1 Habit Press, Inc. is pleased to announce on October 16, 2020; the company will launch the World’s largest book on Successful Entrepreneurial Habits called 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success. The book is Co-Authored by Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley with contributions by some of the most successful Entrepreneurs on the Planet.
This 800-page book will become an instant classic and the Road Map to operating at the highest level in your entrepreneurial endeavors. It will be available in 39,000 locations worldwide between bricks and mortar and online outlets. 1 Habit Press is publishing the book in Paperback, Hardcover, eBook, and Audiobook formats.
1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success includes Celebrated Entrepreneurs from all walks of life, including:
Sharon Lechter - New York Times Bestselling Co-Author of Rich Dad Poor Dad
Frank Shankwitz – Founder of the Make–A–Wish Foundation
Joe Theismann - Super Bowl Winning Quarterback
Prescott Ellison - Grammy Award-winning drummer
Brian Smith - Founder of UGG Boots
Rob Angel - Creator of Pictionary
Chuck Liddell - Hall of Fame Mixed Martial Artist, Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champ
Don “The Dragon” Wilson - Martial Arts Action Star, 11-times Pro Kickboxing World Champion
Les Brown - Motivational Speaker, Author
Bas Rutten - Retired professional Mixed Martial Artist
Alec Stern - Co-Founder of Constant Contact
Kevin Sorbo - Producer, Director, Lead Actor in Hercules, The Legendary Journeys
Kerry Gordy - Multi-Platinum Music Producer
Paul Logan - Actor, Producer, Writer, Fitness Superstar
Marla Gibbs - Actress, 5 time Emmy Nominee, Golden Globe Nominee
Gary Lockwood - Star of 2001: A Space Odyssey, and the Star Trek pilot episode
1 Habit Press is honored to be joined in 1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success by Featured Contributor, Sally Larkin Green of Shelton, CT. Sally has owned a small business in Connecticut for over 25 years. She recently wrote and created a program to mentor, coach, and help women grow both spiritually and creatively. Sally’s experience as a Christian educator, Sunday school teacher, and Artist spans over 30 years.
Sally can be reached for interviews or comments at:
Email: Sally@sallygreenart.com
Call/Text 203-767-0564
About 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success
What separates struggling small business owners from the powerfully rich? CEO’s who seems to have everything working in their favor. They both embody Entrepreneurial Spirits, but one has superior HABITS. Little shifts from mindset to management skills can create stronger leadership, increased revenue, and ultimately serve a bigger impact.
To achieve unimaginable business success and financial wealth, you have to change your Habits to reach the upper echelons of Entrepreneurship. You must develop a Positive Habitual Entrepreneur Mindset, a way of thinking that comes from learning the best Entrepreneurs’ vital Habits.
1 Habit™ for Entrepreneurial Success brought together some of the greatest Entrepreneurial Minds on the Planet and asked them each two simple questions. What is the 1 Habit that had the most significant impact on your life? What was the 1 un-Habit you needed to get rid of to clear your pathway to success? This book is the result. All you need is 1 Habit to change your life forever!
For more details: www.1Habit.com
About Steven Samblis
Steve is a six times best selling author in 18 months. He is the creator of the bestselling 1 Habit book series and founder of 1 Habit Press, Inc.
About Forbes Riley
Forbes Riley mesmerizes audiences with her authentic, inspirational style that is second to none. Often referred to as Oprah meets Tony Robbins, she transports, transforms, and transfixes audiences from 100 to 10,000. As one of the pioneers behind the As Seen on TV infomercial phenomenon, Forbes Riley has hosted 180+ infomercials and guested on QVC/HSN generating more than $2.5 billion in global sales, and her signature fitness product, SpinGym that sold more than 2 million units.
Sally Larkin Green
Sally Green Art
+1 2037670564
