Record Number of COVID-19 Tests Reported

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 119,493 test results were reported to New York State yesterday—a new record high. In the top 20 'hot spot' zip codes, 6,703 tests were conducted, yielding 429 positives or a 6.4% positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, 112,790 were conducted yielding 1,169 positives or a 1.03% positivity rate.

"We are tracking the hot spots here on the home front, and the hot spots are a significant problem. The hot spots are Orange, Rockland, New York City and a small area in Nassau. We've seen the Orange, Brooklyn and hot spots go up in some zip codes and we see some spreading into a part of Queens," Governor Cuomo said. "So that is our priority and our focus, and the Department of Health is going to have people on the ground in the hot spot zip codes today."

New York State continues to track clusters with a particular focus on ZIP codes in counties where there are hot spot, cluster situations. Within the top 20 hot spot ZIP codes in New York State, the average rate of positive tests is 6.4 percent. The rate of positive tests for the remainder of New York State, not counting these top 20 ZIP codes, is 1.03 percent. These 20 ZIP codes contained 27 percent of all positive cases in New York State yesterday, but represent only 6 percent of the state's population.

Areas in hot spot communities, predominantly in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland, and Orange, will be subject of focused testing efforts including access to rapid testing machines.

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,697 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 7 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

Manhattan - 1

Queens - 2

Nassau - 4

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 648 (+36)

Patients Newly Admitted - 123

Hospital Counties - 37

Number ICU - 146 (+5)

Number ICU with Intubation - 65 (+2)

Total Discharges - 76,916 (+82)

Deaths - 7

Total Deaths - 25,497

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 0.5% 0.5% 0.9% Central New York 0.4% 1.0% 0.7% Finger Lakes 0.3% 0.7% 1.0% Long Island 1.3% 1.0% 1.3% Mid-Hudson 2.4% 2.8% 2.6% Mohawk Valley 0.3% 0.8% 0.4% New York City 1.2% 1.3% 1.4% North Country 0.2% 0.1% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.6% 1.0% 1.0% Western New York 1.1% 1.7% 1.2%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Bronx 1.1% 1.3% 1.0% Brooklyn 1.8% 1.9% 1.9% Manhattan 0.6% 0.7% 0.7% Queens 1.2% 1.3% 1.7% Staten Island 2.2% 1.6% 1.5%

Of the 461,629 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,153 20 Allegany 122 3 Broome 1,786 57 Cattaraugus 290 11 Cayuga 224 3 Chautauqua 604 2 Chemung 591 31 Chenango 257 4 Clinton 164 2 Columbia 604 9 Cortland 198 3 Delaware 138 1 Dutchess 5,165 17 Erie 11,637 63 Essex 169 0 Franklin 66 0 Fulton 344 5 Genesee 336 1 Greene 334 6 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 342 2 Jefferson 174 2 Lewis 51 1 Livingston 209 1 Madison 501 3 Monroe 6,160 39 Montgomery 236 1 Nassau 47,034 105 Niagara 1,809 10 NYC 245,173 599 Oneida 2,462 2 Onondaga 4,494 38 Ontario 484 3 Orange 12,273 74 Orleans 336 0 Oswego 514 8 Otsego 344 2 Putnam 1,637 8 Rensselaer 931 8 Rockland 15,849 213 Saratoga 1,083 10 Schenectady 1,420 3 Schoharie 85 0 Schuyler 49 2 Seneca 110 2 St. Lawrence 331 1 Steuben 499 35 Suffolk 46,667 104 Sullivan 1,610 3 Tioga 261 5 Tompkins 432 6 Ulster 2,293 11 Warren 395 4 Washington 305 3 Wayne 331 5 Westchester 38,346 46 Wyoming 137 0 Yates 65 1

Yesterday, there were 7 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,497. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: