Record Number of COVID-19 Tests Reported
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 119,493 test results were reported to New York State yesterday—a new record high. In the top 20 'hot spot' zip codes, 6,703 tests were conducted, yielding 429 positives or a 6.4% positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, 112,790 were conducted yielding 1,169 positives or a 1.03% positivity rate.
"We are tracking the hot spots here on the home front, and the hot spots are a significant problem. The hot spots are Orange, Rockland, New York City and a small area in Nassau. We've seen the Orange, Brooklyn and hot spots go up in some zip codes and we see some spreading into a part of Queens," Governor Cuomo said. "So that is our priority and our focus, and the Department of Health is going to have people on the ground in the hot spot zip codes today."
New York State continues to track clusters with a particular focus on ZIP codes in counties where there are hot spot, cluster situations. Within the top 20 hot spot ZIP codes in New York State, the average rate of positive tests is 6.4 percent. The rate of positive tests for the remainder of New York State, not counting these top 20 ZIP codes, is 1.03 percent. These 20 ZIP codes contained 27 percent of all positive cases in New York State yesterday, but represent only 6 percent of the state's population.
Areas in hot spot communities, predominantly in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland, and Orange, will be subject of focused testing efforts including access to rapid testing machines.
Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,697 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 7 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:
- Manhattan - 1
- Queens - 2
- Nassau - 4
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization - 648 (+36)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 123
- Hospital Counties - 37
- Number ICU - 146 (+5)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 65 (+2)
- Total Discharges - 76,916 (+82)
- Deaths - 7
- Total Deaths - 25,497
Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
Capital Region
|
0.5%
|
0.5%
|
0.9%
|
Central New York
|
0.4%
|
1.0%
|
0.7%
|
Finger Lakes
|
0.3%
|
0.7%
|
1.0%
|
Long Island
|
1.3%
|
1.0%
|
1.3%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
2.4%
|
2.8%
|
2.6%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
0.3%
|
0.8%
|
0.4%
|
New York City
|
1.2%
|
1.3%
|
1.4%
|
North Country
|
0.2%
|
0.1%
|
0.2%
|
Southern Tier
|
0.6%
|
1.0%
|
1.0%
|
Western New York
|
1.1%
|
1.7%
|
1.2%
Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
Bronx
|
1.1%
|
1.3%
|
1.0%
|
Brooklyn
|
1.8%
|
1.9%
|
1.9%
|
Manhattan
|
0.6%
|
0.7%
|
0.7%
|
Queens
|
1.2%
|
1.3%
|
1.7%
|
Staten Island
|
2.2%
|
1.6%
|
1.5%
Of the 461,629 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
3,153
|
20
|
Allegany
|
122
|
3
|
Broome
|
1,786
|
57
|
Cattaraugus
|
290
|
11
|
Cayuga
|
224
|
3
|
Chautauqua
|
604
|
2
|
Chemung
|
591
|
31
|
Chenango
|
257
|
4
|
Clinton
|
164
|
2
|
Columbia
|
604
|
9
|
Cortland
|
198
|
3
|
Delaware
|
138
|
1
|
Dutchess
|
5,165
|
17
|
Erie
|
11,637
|
63
|
Essex
|
169
|
0
|
Franklin
|
66
|
0
|
Fulton
|
344
|
5
|
Genesee
|
336
|
1
|
Greene
|
334
|
6
|
Hamilton
|
15
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
342
|
2
|
Jefferson
|
174
|
2
|
Lewis
|
51
|
1
|
Livingston
|
209
|
1
|
Madison
|
501
|
3
|
Monroe
|
6,160
|
39
|
Montgomery
|
236
|
1
|
Nassau
|
47,034
|
105
|
Niagara
|
1,809
|
10
|
NYC
|
245,173
|
599
|
Oneida
|
2,462
|
2
|
Onondaga
|
4,494
|
38
|
Ontario
|
484
|
3
|
Orange
|
12,273
|
74
|
Orleans
|
336
|
0
|
Oswego
|
514
|
8
|
Otsego
|
344
|
2
|
Putnam
|
1,637
|
8
|
Rensselaer
|
931
|
8
|
Rockland
|
15,849
|
213
|
Saratoga
|
1,083
|
10
|
Schenectady
|
1,420
|
3
|
Schoharie
|
85
|
0
|
Schuyler
|
49
|
2
|
Seneca
|
110
|
2
|
St. Lawrence
|
331
|
1
|
Steuben
|
499
|
35
|
Suffolk
|
46,667
|
104
|
Sullivan
|
1,610
|
3
|
Tioga
|
261
|
5
|
Tompkins
|
432
|
6
|
Ulster
|
2,293
|
11
|
Warren
|
395
|
4
|
Washington
|
305
|
3
|
Wayne
|
331
|
5
|
Westchester
|
38,346
|
46
|
Wyoming
|
137
|
0
|
Yates
|
65
|
1
Yesterday, there were 7 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,497. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Cattaraugus
|
1
|
Greene
|
1
|
Kings
|
3
|
Steuben
|
1
|
Tioga
|
1