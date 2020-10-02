Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,387 in the last 365 days.

Record Number of COVID-19 Tests Reported

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 119,493 test results were reported to New York State yesterday—a new record high. In the top 20 'hot spot' zip codes, 6,703 tests were conducted, yielding 429 positives or a 6.4% positivity rate.  In the remainder of the state, 112,790 were conducted yielding 1,169 positives or a 1.03% positivity rate.  

"We are tracking the hot spots here on the home front, and the hot spots are a significant problem. The hot spots are Orange, Rockland, New York City and a small area in Nassau. We've seen the Orange, Brooklyn and hot spots go up in some zip codes and we see some spreading into a part of Queens," Governor Cuomo said. "So that is our priority and our focus, and the Department of Health is going to have people on the ground in the hot spot zip codes today."

 

New York State continues to track clusters with a particular focus on ZIP codes in counties where there are hot spot, cluster situations. Within the top 20 hot spot ZIP codes in New York State, the average rate of positive tests is 6.4 percent. The rate of positive tests for the remainder of New York State, not counting these top 20 ZIP codes, is 1.03 percent. These 20 ZIP codes contained 27 percent of all positive cases in New York State yesterday, but represent only 6 percent of the state's population. 

 

Areas in hot spot communities, predominantly in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland, and Orange, will be subject of focused testing efforts including access to rapid testing machines. 

 

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,697 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 7 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

 

  • Manhattan - 1 
  • Queens - 2 
  • Nassau - 4

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below: 

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 648 (+36)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 123 
  • Hospital Counties - 37
  • Number ICU - 146 (+5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 65 (+2)
  • Total Discharges - 76,916 (+82)
  • Deaths - 7
  • Total Deaths - 25,497 

 

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

Capital Region 

0.5%

0.5%

0.9%

Central New York 

0.4%

1.0%

0.7%

Finger Lakes 

0.3%

0.7%

1.0%

Long Island 

1.3%

1.0%

1.3%

Mid-Hudson 

2.4%

2.8%

2.6%

Mohawk Valley 

0.3%

0.8%

0.4%

New York City 

1.2%

1.3%

1.4%

North Country 

0.2%

0.1%

0.2%

Southern Tier 

0.6%

1.0%

1.0%

Western New York 

1.1%

1.7%

1.2%

 

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

Bronx

1.1%

1.3%

1.0%

Brooklyn

1.8%

1.9%

1.9%

Manhattan

0.6%

0.7%

0.7%

Queens

1.2%

1.3%

1.7%

Staten Island

2.2%

1.6%

1.5%

 

Of the 461,629 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive 

Albany

3,153

20

Allegany

122

3

Broome

1,786

57

Cattaraugus

290

11

Cayuga

224

3

Chautauqua

604

2

Chemung

591

31

Chenango

257

4

Clinton

164

2

Columbia

604

9

Cortland

198

3

Delaware

138

1

Dutchess

5,165

17

Erie

11,637

63

Essex

169

0

Franklin

66

0

Fulton

344

5

Genesee

336

1

Greene

334

6

Hamilton

15

0

Herkimer

342

2

Jefferson

174

2

Lewis

51

1

Livingston

209

1

Madison

501

3

Monroe

6,160

39

Montgomery

236

1

Nassau

47,034

105

Niagara

1,809

10

NYC

245,173

599

Oneida

2,462

2

Onondaga

4,494

38

Ontario

484

3

Orange

12,273

74

Orleans

336

0

Oswego

514

8

Otsego

344

2

Putnam

1,637

8

Rensselaer

931

8

Rockland

15,849

213

Saratoga

1,083

10

Schenectady

1,420

3

Schoharie

85

0

Schuyler

49

2

Seneca

110

2

St. Lawrence

331

1

Steuben

499

35

Suffolk

46,667

104

Sullivan

1,610

3

Tioga

261

5

Tompkins

432

6

Ulster

2,293

11

Warren

395

4

Washington

305

3

Wayne

331

5

Westchester

38,346

46

Wyoming

137

0

Yates

65

1

 

Yesterday, there were 7 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,497. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County 

New Deaths 

Cattaraugus

1

Greene

1

Kings

3

Steuben

1

Tioga

1

You just read:

Record Number of COVID-19 Tests Reported

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.