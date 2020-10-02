SH 199 to Begin

East and westbound State Highway 199 from Farm to Market Road 1886 to Azle Avenue/Merrett Drive

Nightly, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, to Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, weather permitting

FORT WORTH – Construction on the SH 199 project from FM 1886 to Azle Avenue/Merrett Drive will begin next week. East and westbound SH 199 from FM 1886 to Azle Avenue/Merrett Drive will have various single lane closures Oct. 5-8 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Alternate routes are advised.

A new bridge over Lake Worth will be constructed as part of this project, a new bridge over Lake Worth. The existing bridge will be kept in service as a frontage road bridge. Mainlanes will also be added east of the bridge.

Bridges will also be constructed at Rankin Street, Surfside Drive, Love Circle, Hodgkins Road and Azle Avenue while reconstructing and widening SH 199 from four to six lanes west of the Lake Worth crossing. The frontage roads in this area will also be reconstructed.

The project was awarded to Sema Construction, Inc. and is estimated for completion in 2024.

In 2019, 167 workers and road users were killed in work zones. The leading causes – speeding and driver inattention – are entirely preventable. Protect workers. Protect road users.

We Can Do It!