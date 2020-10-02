Painting by Scars
A story of a canvas of life filled beautifully through overcoming hardshipPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The story of our lives is not a tale that’s only full of joys and laughter. Sometimes, the story can turn somber, even dark, full of challenges and hardships that can all but break the most resilient of people. The ones who can take all that negativity and make something good from it, like author Devangeo Hicks, can then share their experiences and hopefully help others. The book Life’s Scars and Wisdom is one such good thing, and tells of Hicks’ own crazy, unforgettable journey through life.
Devangeo Hicks has had a very rough life, one that opened his eyes on how he views the challenges and hardships that came his way. He grew up not knowing his real parents, and eventually lost his grandparents, all of which impacted his life greatly by making him unable to know who he really was. Isolation and separation were his coping mechanisms. He wrote his book, which served as not only a cathartic release for him, but also as a way of sharing to others, because writing is his passion.
Life’s Scars and Wisdom is a chronicle of Hicks’ life and takes the reader through a journey full of trials and tribulations. But it is not a book that focuses on the negatives of the author’s life. In actuality, the book shows how Hicks’ views changed as he goes through each of the troubles he had to face, ultimately leading him down the path of positive change.
It is a book that anyone still feeling the scars of their hardships can read and take lessons from.
