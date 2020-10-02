New Mexico COVID-19 update: 341 new cases, totaling 30,000 – five additional deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 341 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

99 new cases in Bernalillo County

32 new cases in Chaves County

12 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

27 new cases in Curry County

45 new cases in Doña Ana County

16 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

26 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

14 new cases in Luna County

7 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

16 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

17 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

3 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health on Friday reported five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 90s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.

A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 887.

Previously reported numbers included two cases in Bernalillo County that were not lab confirmed – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 30,000 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 6,757 Catron County: 9 Chaves County: 1,293 Cibola County: 443 Colfax County: 39 Curry County: 881 De Baca County: 1 Doña Ana County: 3,521 Eddy County: 891 Grant County: 129 Guadalupe County: 34 Harding County: 1 Hidalgo County: 101 Lea County: 1,490 Lincoln County: 220 Los Alamos County: 33 Luna County: 439 McKinley County: 4,353 Mora County: 7 Otero County: 275 Quay County: 75 Rio Arriba County: 403 Roosevelt County: 290 Sandoval County: 1,396 San Juan County: 3,375 San Miguel County: 101 Santa Fe County: 1,049 Sierra County: 48 Socorro County: 110 Taos County: 148 Torrance County: 80 Union County: 31 Valencia County: 595

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324 Otero County Prison Facility: 286 Otero County Processing Center: 163 Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 34 Lea County Correctional Facility: 51 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 89 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 17,055 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Aristocrat Assisted Living in Las Cruces Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Rio Rancho Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Brookdale Santa Fe Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs Good Life Senior Living in Lovington Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Heartfelt Manor in Roswell Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque Lovington Healthcare in Lovington Mission Arch Center in Roswell Princeton Place in Albuquerque Ramah Adult Care in Ramah Raton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Raton The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup Retirement Ranches in Clovis San Juan Center in Albuquerque Silver City Care Center in Silver City Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup Sunset Villa Nursing Home in Roswell Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque Village Retirement Community in Roswell The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.