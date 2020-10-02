The Deafening Stillness
A deaf doctor’s journey through life’s challengesPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each of our senses contributes to the overall perception of our world. So when one of our senses is diminished, it definitely changes how we live our lives. Dr. Justus Peters’ book, A Walk in My Moccasins: Memoirs of a Deaf Physician, puts the readers in the proverbial shoes of the deaf doctor and gives them a glimpse at his journey through life without hearing. It is a detailed look on how being deaf feels like, and shows how Dr. Peters achieved success in life despite his disability.
And succeed Dr. Peters did. A family physician based in Glen Rose, Texas, Dr. Peters is a multi-faceted medical professional. His lack of clear hearing did not stop him from becoming the best doctor he could be, who is also treating “Pediatrics to Geriatrics” in Pecan Plantation in Granbury. He is also a very active family man, living with his wife, numerous children which includes two humans, two canines, three felines, and even a family fish. On top of his busy schedule, Dr. Peters is also a blogger.
The book not only shows what life is like as a deaf person, describing how an alarm clock sounds like a faint hum, how lips move but no words can be heard, how every moment is like being under water waiting to surface, and so on. It goes beyond that and shows Dr. Peters’ heart and soul, and lets the reader into his emotions, his fears, his joys, and his thoughts.
On top of all that, the book is an uplifting tale that will encourage anyone.
