Transit News Updates

Written and compiled by Jaime Lewis, CCDC Transit Advisor September 2020

Bustang (Trinidad)

Layfayette Free Ride

RTD Summary

RTD Elections

Business Highlight

Bustang service is adding new connections in 2021.

In January, the service will extend from Pueblo to Trinidad. Bustang is an over the highway bus that is fully accessible. The service connects people to rural parts of the state. Other routes to be established in 2021 include Sterling to Greely, Telluride to Grand Junction, and Craig to Denver. For more information and fares see www.ridebustang.com

Ride Free Layfayette

Boulder County Transit is now offering Ride Free Layfayette, a free on-demand, door-to-door bus service that connects people to places within the City of Lafayette.

This service will connect to the Kresnal Community in Louisville.

The service is open to all and there are no limits to how often you can ride.

“ A friend told me about the service when it premiered early this summer. I dismissed it. I was sure there was a catch and I wouldn’t be able to ride…because of my chair or some other reason. I was leaving work a few days later when a driver for the service asked if I was the person who requested a ride. So excited, he told me how it all worked. I smiled, thanked him and thought to myself, this is too good to be true. Then… last month another friend curious about the service challenged me to ride. She saw someone step off of a Via bus for happy hour at a local bar and asked what are you doing on Access-a – ride. He said I’m not and explained it’s a new transportation service. At first, I said no to the challenge dreading what the possibility would entail to then be denied. After thinking about it for a few minutes I decided to try. From Googling the number, calling dispatch and boarding the bus was less than 20 minutes. I felt the usual fight and pride I feel every time I roll onto an RTD bus plus something unexpected… VALUED!”

App services Uber and Lyft upgraded decades-old transportation opportunities for many but not people with disabilities … And a discount program for low-income individuals excluded access-a-ride passengers. Unlike that. Lafayette Free Ride is a model transportation service and a helpful cog for public transportation.

Dawn Russell, Lafayette Resident, ADAPT Activist

For more information on Ride Free Layfayette go to www.cityoflayfayette.com